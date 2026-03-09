https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/iran-conflict-exposes-limits-of-us-arms-supply-for-europe-and-its-allies-1123796625.html

Iran Conflict Exposes Limits of US Arms Supply for Europe and Its Allies

Reports earlier said that US allies in Europe and Asia fear that the Iran war will leave them without US weapons they bought. 09.03.2026, Sputnik International

Washington’s allies are especially concerned about shortages of “critical weapons,” including air and missile defense systems and drones, Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov tells Sputnik.Surface-to-air missiles like the Patriot were “previously considered extremely effective” but “failed to demonstrate their reliability during the Ukraine conflict,” he noted.“Most of the important facilities they were supposed to protect haven’t withstood,” Stepanov pointed out. “When a battery costs a billion dollars and fails to fulfil its tasks, this raises doubts.”The US arms industry has limited production rates, forcing it “to choose between continuing a military campaign or fulfilling contractual obligations,” including Patriot missile supplies to NATO members and Ukraine, putting an “additional burden” on suppliers.Stepanov says European countries are not fully independent in technology and are closely tied to US arms-makers, leaving them reliant on missiles like Raytheon’s Patriot and Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS rocket artillery launcher.

