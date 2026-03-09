https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/usisrael-war-against-iran-latest-updates-1123792832.html
US–Israel War Against Iran: Latest Updates
Iran's Assembly of Experts has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.
2026-03-09T08:30+0000
2026-03-09T08:30+0000
2026-03-09T08:35+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123793366_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71db2e4a2f2d2380ea585d7220e8b8cc.jpg
Iran's Assembly of Experts has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.Israeli military carried out a further "wave of extensive strikes" against Iran overnight.Explosions were heard across Gulf states, with at least 32 injured in Bahrain during an Iranian drone attack, according to state media.US military base near Erbil Airport in Iraq was reportedly attacked by an Iranian drone.Another US service member has died in the war with Iran, bringing America’s death toll to seven.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to step up attacks on US targets across the Middle East, saying, "When we are attacked, we have no choice but to respond."Trump also made it clear that Iran’s new supreme leader is “going to have to get approval” from the United States, and “if he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long.”Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi condemned US and Israeli attacks against Iran as "both immoral and illegal," but added that Iran's retaliation against neighboring countries is "deeply regrettable.”
2026
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123793366_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89f0e5ec0d277d9233a8872a02288ee8.jpg
08:30 GMT 09.03.2026 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 09.03.2026)
On Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces, pledged allegiance to the country's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and expressed readiness to follow his instructions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that before his country could even consider a ceasefire, the US and Israel “have to explain why they started this aggression."