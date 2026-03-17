https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/eu-admits-talks-with-russia-on-ukraine-and-security-are-inevitable-1123836653.html

EU Admits Talks With Russia on Ukraine and Security Are Inevitable

EU Admits Talks With Russia on Ukraine and Security Are Inevitable

Sputnik International

The EU will need dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and European security in the future, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

2026-03-17T09:31+0000

2026-03-17T09:31+0000

2026-03-17T09:31+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

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"I think that in the future we will need to talk with Russia. Not on energy issues, but on issues of European security and peace in Ukraine. That day will come. But not now," Costa said, quoted by the Europa Press news agency.At least two European countries have already expressed a willingness to pursue some kind of deal with Russia on Ukraine.Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry has backed the Belgian prime minister’s call for the EU to begin negotiations with Russia on Ukraine, stating that it supports any diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a “just and lasting peace.”Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever called for reaching a deal with Russia.He also noted that the US is “not at all on Ukraine’s side. Sometimes it seems to me that they are closer to Putin than to Zelensky.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/eu-countries-near-russia-secretly-discussing-getting-own-nuclear-weapons---reports-1123629177.html

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eu admits talks with russia, talks with russia on ukraine, eu council president antonio costa, ukraine and european security in the future