https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/europe-has-no-choice-but-to-buy-russian-oil--expert-1123837572.html
Europe Has ‘No Choice But to Buy Russian Oil’ – Expert
Europe Has ‘No Choice But to Buy Russian Oil’ – Expert
Sputnik International
With the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, gas and oil volumes flowing to Europe could drop below 10% amid forecasts of oil prices jumping to about $300 per barrel, Lebanese expert Munir Alaeddin tells Sputnik.
2026-03-17T11:15+0000
2026-03-17T11:15+0000
2026-03-17T11:15+0000
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"Europeans are in a difficult situation and facing a serious energy crisis, as they have no sources of imports other than the Middle East, specifically Qatar, which failed to fulfill its energy contracts with the EU due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Alaeddin notes. That’s why European countries “have no choice but to import Russian oil,” the expert underscores. Global Meltdown on Horizon? Unless the US–Israel war with Iran ends and supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz are normalized, a global economic crisis cannot be avoided, the pundit points out. The US administration, in turn, faces mounting public pressure to stop the war, as gasoline prices have begun to rise and all energy sources have been affected, according to Alaeddin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-struggles-to-build-hormuz-coalition-as-allies-hold-back-1123836800.html
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closure of the strait of hormuz, gas and oil volumes flowing to europe, oil prices jumping to about $300 per barrel, russian oil
closure of the strait of hormuz, gas and oil volumes flowing to europe, oil prices jumping to about $300 per barrel, russian oil
Europe Has ‘No Choice But to Buy Russian Oil’ – Expert
With the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, gas and oil volumes flowing to Europe could drop below 10% amid forecasts of oil prices jumping to about $300 per barrel, Lebanese expert Munir Alaeddin tells Sputnik.
"Europeans are in a difficult situation and facing a serious energy crisis, as they have no sources of imports other than the Middle East, specifically Qatar, which failed to fulfill its energy contracts with the EU due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Alaeddin notes.
That’s why European countries “have no choice but to import Russian oil,” the expert underscores.
Global Meltdown on Horizon?
Unless the US–Israel war with Iran ends and supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz are normalized, a global economic crisis cannot be avoided, the pundit points out.
The US administration, in turn, faces mounting public pressure to stop the war, as gasoline prices have begun to rise and all energy sources have been affected, according to Alaeddin.
"This war was an adventure on the part of the US and Israel, so the Americans will be forced to stop it due to economic crisis, inflation and price increases it is causing worldwide," the expert concludes.