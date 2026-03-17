https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-struggles-to-build-hormuz-coalition-as-allies-hold-back-1123836800.html
US Struggles to Build Hormuz Coalition as Allies Hold Back
US Struggles to Build Hormuz Coalition as Allies Hold Back
Sputnik International
US allies have not yet agreed to join the coalition for securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news portal has reported, citing sources familiar with discussions.
2026-03-17T09:33+0000
2026-03-17T09:33+0000
2026-03-17T09:33+0000
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On March 14, US President Donald Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard navigation. Some nations' responses ranged from skepticism to outright refusal, Axios reported on Monday. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-calls-on-european-arab-allies-to-do-more-to-open-strait-of-hormuz---white-house-1123833261.html
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us struggles to build hormuz coalition, hormuz coalition, strait of hormuz, securing navigation
us struggles to build hormuz coalition, hormuz coalition, strait of hormuz, securing navigation
US Struggles to Build Hormuz Coalition as Allies Hold Back
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US allies have not yet agreed to join the coalition for securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news portal has reported, citing sources familiar with discussions.
On March 14, US President Donald Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz
to safeguard navigation.
Some nations' responses ranged from skepticism to outright refusal, Axios reported on Monday.
"[French President Emmanuel Macron] Macron didn't give a final no, but at the moment it's a no," a source was quoted as saying by Axios.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.