https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-struggles-to-build-hormuz-coalition-as-allies-hold-back-1123836800.html

US Struggles to Build Hormuz Coalition as Allies Hold Back

US Struggles to Build Hormuz Coalition as Allies Hold Back

Sputnik International

US allies have not yet agreed to join the coalition for securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news portal has reported, citing sources familiar with discussions.

2026-03-17T09:33+0000

2026-03-17T09:33+0000

2026-03-17T09:33+0000

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china

france

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iran

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On March 14, US President Donald Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard navigation. Some nations' responses ranged from skepticism to outright refusal, Axios reported on Monday. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-calls-on-european-arab-allies-to-do-more-to-open-strait-of-hormuz---white-house-1123833261.html

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