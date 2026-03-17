https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/eus-ukraine-policy-eating-founding-principles-alive--analyst-1123837715.html

EU's Ukraine Policy Eating Founding Principles Alive – Analyst

EU's Ukraine Policy Eating Founding Principles Alive – Analyst

Sputnik International

The EU providing Ukraine with military and financial assistance undermines the fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded, Russian political analyst Yegor Sergeyev tells Sputnik.

2026-03-17T11:19+0000

2026-03-17T11:19+0000

2026-03-17T11:19+0000

world

ukraine

brussels

european union (eu)

hungary

policy

arms

peace

peace process

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg

"In all their speeches, documents, declarations, and textbooks, they argue that the European Union was created to prevent a major war in Europe, and that the bloc is the stronghold of peace, and the only rational and humane player on the international stage," Sergeyev points out.At the same time, Brussels has failed to protect the rights of EU member Hungary, ignoring its request related to the Kiev regime halting the flow of much-needed oil through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to Budapest, Sergeyev emphasizes. "The EU has created an image for itself as if it is the only embodiment of Europe, but there are many countries in the Old World who are not part of the bloc and who have their own views on the fate of the continent," the analyst concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russia-calls-on-france-uk-eu-un-to-prevent-transfer-of-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine---appeal-1123690651.html

ukraine

brussels

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu's ukraine policy, eu providing ukraine with military and financial assistance, fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded