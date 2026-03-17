https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/eus-ukraine-policy-eating-founding-principles-alive--analyst-1123837715.html
EU's Ukraine Policy Eating Founding Principles Alive – Analyst
EU's Ukraine Policy Eating Founding Principles Alive – Analyst
Sputnik International
The EU providing Ukraine with military and financial assistance undermines the fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded, Russian political analyst Yegor Sergeyev tells Sputnik.
2026-03-17T11:19+0000
2026-03-17T11:19+0000
2026-03-17T11:19+0000
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"In all their speeches, documents, declarations, and textbooks, they argue that the European Union was created to prevent a major war in Europe, and that the bloc is the stronghold of peace, and the only rational and humane player on the international stage," Sergeyev points out.At the same time, Brussels has failed to protect the rights of EU member Hungary, ignoring its request related to the Kiev regime halting the flow of much-needed oil through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to Budapest, Sergeyev emphasizes. "The EU has created an image for itself as if it is the only embodiment of Europe, but there are many countries in the Old World who are not part of the bloc and who have their own views on the fate of the continent," the analyst concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russia-calls-on-france-uk-eu-un-to-prevent-transfer-of-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine---appeal-1123690651.html
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eu's ukraine policy, eu providing ukraine with military and financial assistance, fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded
eu's ukraine policy, eu providing ukraine with military and financial assistance, fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded
EU's Ukraine Policy Eating Founding Principles Alive – Analyst
The EU providing Ukraine with military and financial assistance undermines the fundamental principles on which the bloc was founded, Russian political analyst Yegor Sergeyev tells Sputnik.
"In all their speeches, documents, declarations, and textbooks, they argue that the European Union was created to prevent a major war in Europe, and that the bloc is the stronghold of peace, and the only rational and humane player on the international stage," Sergeyev points out.
“Over the past five years, the EU has turned into a bloc dealing with military and political issues as it has started training Ukrainian soldiers and, for the first time in its history, begun supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine,” according to the analyst.
At the same time, Brussels has failed to protect the rights of EU member Hungary
, ignoring its request related to the Kiev regime halting the flow of much-needed oil through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline to Budapest, Sergeyev emphasizes.
"The EU has created an image for itself as if it is the only embodiment of Europe, but there are many countries in the Old World who are not part of the bloc and who have their own views on the fate of the continent," the analyst concludes.