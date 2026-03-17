https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/indonesia-discussing-oil-purchases-with-russia---energy-minister-1123838553.html

Indonesia Discussing Oil Purchases With Russia - Energy Minister

Indonesia Discussing Oil Purchases With Russia - Energy Minister

Sputnik International

Indonesia is discussing oil purchases with Russia, Indonesian Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-03-17T11:41+0000

2026-03-17T11:41+0000

2026-03-17T11:41+0000

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"At the moment, we are discussing this with our partners in Russia, we still need to study the proposal and the situation... We do not rule out working with any partner country," the minister said on the sidelines of the event in Jakarta.On March 11, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, met with US officials in Miami for talks addressing the crisis in the global energy market. The following day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the lifting of all restrictions on approximately 100 million barrels of Russian oil currently in transit, following last week's waiver on India’s purchases of Russian oil "already stranded at sea."On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/europe-has-no-choice-but-to-buy-russian-oil--expert-1123837572.html

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