https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/iran-seizes-hundreds-of-banned-starlink-devices-1123841089.html

Iran Seizes Hundreds of Banned Starlink Devices

Iran Seizes Hundreds of Banned Starlink Devices

Sputnik International

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Tuesday that it had seized hundreds of Starlink satellite internet devices that it believes were sent to the Islamic Republic by the United States and Israel.

2026-03-17T15:00+0000

2026-03-17T15:00+0000

2026-03-17T15:00+0000

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"Hundreds of Starlink devices sent by the American-Zionist enemy have been discovered and confiscated in various parts of the country," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. The Iranian government banned the use of internet services provided by the satellite constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX space company after Israel and the US bombed Iran back in June. Starlink terminals were used in Iran in early January to bypass internet restrictions during protests. On March 2, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX was providing free access to Starlink satellite services in Iran amid a new internet blackout. The internet has been down in Iran for several weeks amid the conflict with the US and Israel. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/shutdown-of-starlink-terminals-has-no-effect-on-russian-troops---senior-military-official-1123648372.html

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iranian intelligence ministry, starlink satellite internet devices, islamic republic by the united states and israel