https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-forces-liberate-sopych-settlement-in-sumy-region---mod-1123838264.html
Russian Forces Liberate Sopych Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Sopych Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-03-17T11:35+0000
2026-03-17T11:35+0000
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"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever battlegroup have established control over the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug took control of the settlement on Kaleniki in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.This is in addition to up to 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 170 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 200 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have also damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as a destroyed seven guided aerial bombs and 421 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-takes-liberate-krasnoznamenka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123701895.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Sopych Settlement in Sumy Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever battlegroup have established control over the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug took control of the settlement on Kaleniki in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 280 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 280 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles, and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 170 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 200 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces have also damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as a destroyed seven guided aerial bombs and 421 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the ministry said.