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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russias-mig-31-fighters-with-kinzhal-missiles-fly-over-sea-of-japan-1123838424.html
Russia’s MiG-31 Fighters With Kinzhal Missiles Fly Over Sea of Japan
Russia’s MiG-31 Fighters With Kinzhal Missiles Fly Over Sea of Japan
Sputnik International
Russia’s MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles have performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-03-17T11:37+0000
2026-03-17T11:37+0000
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"MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," the statement read. The MiG-31 crews practiced in-flight refueling during the mission, the ministry said. The flights adhered strictly to international airspace rules, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/russian-mig-31-fighter-jets-do-not-violate-estonian-airspace---defense-ministry-1122820496.html
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russia’s mig-31 fighters with kinzhal missiles, sea of japan, russian defense ministry
russia’s mig-31 fighters with kinzhal missiles, sea of japan, russian defense ministry

Russia’s MiG-31 Fighters With Kinzhal Missiles Fly Over Sea of Japan

11:37 GMT 17.03.2026
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankRussia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles have performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," the statement read.
The MiG-31 crews practiced in-flight refueling during the mission, the ministry said.
The flights adhered strictly to international airspace rules, it added.
A MiG-31 multi-role fighter aircraft with hypersonic missile Kinzhal - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2025
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