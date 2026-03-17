https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russias-mig-31-fighters-with-kinzhal-missiles-fly-over-sea-of-japan-1123838424.html

Russia’s MiG-31 Fighters With Kinzhal Missiles Fly Over Sea of Japan

Russia’s MiG-31 Fighters With Kinzhal Missiles Fly Over Sea of Japan

Sputnik International

Russia’s MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles have performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-03-17T11:37+0000

2026-03-17T11:37+0000

2026-03-17T11:37+0000

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russia

sea of japan

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russian defense ministry

mig-31

mig 31 fighter

kinzhal missile system

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"MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," the statement read. The MiG-31 crews practiced in-flight refueling during the mission, the ministry said. The flights adhered strictly to international airspace rules, it added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/russian-mig-31-fighter-jets-do-not-violate-estonian-airspace---defense-ministry-1122820496.html

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sea of japan

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russia’s mig-31 fighters with kinzhal missiles, sea of japan, russian defense ministry