https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/top-us-counterterrorism-official-resigns-in-protest-of-operation-against-iran-1123840955.html
Top US Counterterrorism Official Resigns in Protest of Operation Against Iran
Top US Counterterrorism Official Resigns in Protest of Operation Against Iran
Sputnik International
Joseph Kent on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as director of the US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) because of his disapproval of the US military operation against Iran.
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"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent wrote in his letter to US President Donald Trump published on X. He said that until June of 2025, Trump understood that wars in the Middle East were a "trap" that robbed the country of lives and depleted the nation's wealth and prosperity. However, during Trump's second term, high-ranking Israeli officials and US media deployed a misinformation campaign that dragged the US into a war with Iran by making the president believe in a lie that aggression could lead to a swift victory - a tactic used by Israel to start the war in Iraq, Kent said. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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top us counterterrorism official, us national counterterrorism center, disapproval of the us military operation
top us counterterrorism official, us national counterterrorism center, disapproval of the us military operation
Top US Counterterrorism Official Resigns in Protest of Operation Against Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Joseph Kent on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as director of the US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) because of his disapproval of the US military operation against Iran.
"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent wrote in his letter to US President Donald Trump published on X.
He said that until June of 2025, Trump understood that wars in the Middle East were a "trap" that robbed the country of lives and depleted the nation's wealth and prosperity.
However, during Trump's second term, high-ranking Israeli officials and US media deployed a misinformation campaign that dragged the US into a war with Iran by making the president believe in a lie that aggression could lead to a swift victory - a tactic used by Israel to start the war in Iraq, Kent said.
"I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards," he concluded.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.