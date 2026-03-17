https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-intelligence-sees-no-rift-in-irans-leadership---reports-1123836515.html

US Intelligence Sees No Rift in Iran's Leadership - Reports

US Intelligence Sees No Rift in Iran's Leadership - Reports

Sputnik International

US intelligence has not detected any divisions within Iran's leadership following the launch of the military operation against the country, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

2026-03-17T09:27+0000

2026-03-17T09:27+0000

2026-03-17T09:27+0000

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Based on US intelligence assessments following the outbreak of war, the Iranian government will remain intact, the report said. There are no clear signs of a split or defections within the Iranian leadership, the report added. US President Donald Trump receives "very sobering briefings" on US intelligence, and even before he gave the go-ahead for the joint conflict with Israel, he was informed of the likelihood of a buildup by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the newspaper reported, citing a source. The US's Arab allies in the Persian Gulf are angry and concerned that they have become the target of Iran's retaliatory strikes, the report added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-war-exposes-limits-of-us-military-power-journalist-1123834920.html

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