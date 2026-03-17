https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-intelligence-sees-no-rift-in-irans-leadership---reports-1123836515.html
US Intelligence Sees No Rift in Iran's Leadership - Reports
US Intelligence Sees No Rift in Iran's Leadership - Reports
Sputnik International
US intelligence has not detected any divisions within Iran's leadership following the launch of the military operation against the country, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2026-03-17T09:27+0000
2026-03-17T09:27+0000
2026-03-17T09:27+0000
world
middle east
donald trump
iran
israel
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
intel services
intelligence
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
Based on US intelligence assessments following the outbreak of war, the Iranian government will remain intact, the report said. There are no clear signs of a split or defections within the Iranian leadership, the report added. US President Donald Trump receives "very sobering briefings" on US intelligence, and even before he gave the go-ahead for the joint conflict with Israel, he was informed of the likelihood of a buildup by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the newspaper reported, citing a source. The US's Arab allies in the Persian Gulf are angry and concerned that they have become the target of Iran's retaliatory strikes, the report added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-war-exposes-limits-of-us-military-power-journalist-1123834920.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us intelligence, rift in iran's leadership, launch of the military operation against the country, iran's leadership
us intelligence, rift in iran's leadership, launch of the military operation against the country, iran's leadership
US Intelligence Sees No Rift in Iran's Leadership - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence has not detected any divisions within Iran's leadership following the launch of the military operation against the country, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Based on US intelligence assessments following the outbreak of war, the Iranian government will remain intact, the report said. There are no clear signs of a split or defections within the Iranian leadership, the report added.
US President Donald Trump receives "very sobering briefings" on US intelligence
, and even before he gave the go-ahead for the joint conflict with Israel, he was informed of the likelihood of a buildup by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the newspaper reported, citing a source.
The US's Arab allies in the Persian Gulf are angry and concerned that they have become the target of Iran's retaliatory strikes, the report added.
"They started this war for Israel and then left us to face the attacks by ourselves," an unnamed senior Arab official was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.