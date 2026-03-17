https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/trump-says-us-no-longer-needs-nato-assistance-with-iran-1123841630.html

Trump Says US No Longer Needs NATO Assistance With Iran

Trump Says US No Longer Needs NATO Assistance With Iran

Sputnik International

The United States no longer needs nor desires the assistance of NATO member states to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, claiming that Washington never required help.

2026-03-17T16:00+0000

2026-03-17T16:00+0000

2026-03-17T16:00+0000

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"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump said via Truth Social. "Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID!" On Saturday, Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to secure one of the world's most important choke-points for global oil trade. The president acknowledged he does not believe NATO allies are willing to stand up for the US, in contrast to Washington's commitment to supporting the alliance. Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa was unaware of requests from the US for NATO states to join operations against the Islamic Republic or assist in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. Iran does not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz but it has a right to preserve peace in the waterway, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said last week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/too-risky-to-follow-why-nato-allies-wont-join-the-us-hormuz-crusade-1123840227.html

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nato assistance with iran, united states no longer needs, president donald trump, secure the strait of hormuz amid the conflict with iran