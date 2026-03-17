https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/too-risky-to-follow-why-nato-allies-wont-join-the-us-hormuz-crusade-1123840227.html

Too Risky to Follow? Why NATO Allies Won’t Join the US’ Hormuz Crusade

Too Risky to Follow? Why NATO Allies Won’t Join the US’ Hormuz Crusade

Sputnik International

NATO members are hesitant to participate in the US-led maritime operation in the Strait of Hormuz “due to the uncertainty on the battlefield,” Turkish political analyst Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.

2026-03-17T14:50+0000

2026-03-17T14:50+0000

2026-03-17T14:50+0000

us

iran

analysis

nato

strait of hormuz

defense

route

destroyer

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These countries “cannot be certain of the safety of their navy forces,” Ozertem explains, noting that recent events have demonstrated that US vessels are vulnerable to Iranian missiles and “cannot be protected against sea mines in the Persian Gulf. In that regard, I think nobody wants to become part of this ongoing conflict,” he says.Fears of Losing Face and Strategic Miscalculations Another challenge is the fact that the Strait of Hormuz is “a narrow sea route and none of the US destroyers are safe when they accompany any vessels out of the Persian Gulf,” and in this vein, a possible loss of a destroyer could be a loss of face for the US administration, Ozertem points out.The analyst notes that the US administration has pursued two strategies for Iran: orchestrating a Venezuela-style transition of power or fomenting a popular uprising. With neither materializing, Washington has clearly misjudged Tehran's ability to endure a long, drawn-out conflict, particularly through its use of UAVs and missiles.US Operation Epic Fury Lacks Clear Goal One of the goals could be a power change in Iran even though “the Iranian state proved to be resilient and the current system continues to survive,” which is why such a US goal is now “not on the table,” he points out.The most relevant version could pertain to the fact that the US “followed Israel in this operation,” which is reflected in Trump’s or Rubio's statements about Iran allegedly targeting America if it refused to support Israel’s strikes on the Islamic Republic, Ozertem concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-struggles-to-build-hormuz-coalition-as-allies-hold-back-1123836800.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/uk-resists-sending-warships-to-hormuz-mission-sought-by-trump--reports-1123830507.html

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us-led maritime operation in the strait of hormuz, nato's future, narrow sea route, power change in iran,