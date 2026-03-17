https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/ukrainian-terror-attacks-on-russian-soil-up-by-40-in-2025--shoigu-1123838103.html
Ukrainian Terror Attacks on Russian Soil Up by 40% in 2025 — Shoigu
Ukrainian Terror Attacks on Russian Soil Up by 40% in 2025 — Shoigu
Sputnik International
Terrorist attacks orchestrated by the Ukrainian intelligence services inside Russia surged 40% by late 2025, totaling 1,830, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
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"The Ukrainian criminal regime and its patrons do not abandon attempts to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks inside Russia, the number of which is constantly growing," Shoigu told a government meeting in Yekaterinburg."In 2025, 1,830 terrorist attacks were committed in Russia, which is 40% more than 1,101 in 2024 and 6.5 times more than 271 in 2023," he added.Kiev is actively using information and psychological warfare via the internet to influence marginalised groups and encourage them to commit crimes, the former defense minister said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying close attention to threats from the Kiev regime and securing critical infrastructure in the country, Shoigu added. Issues have been discussed by the Russian Security Council.Kiev’s primary targets in Russia are military facilities, transport infrastructure and fuel and energy sector sites.“President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is giving these issues the utmost attention," Shoigu stressed. "They have been repeatedly discussed at Security Council meetings, resulting in the necessary measures to improve coordinated efforts. Active work is also underway in the regions.”
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terror attacks organized by ukraine, russian territory, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu, ukrainian intelligence services
Ukrainian Terror Attacks on Russian Soil Up by 40% in 2025 — Shoigu
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Sputnik) — Terrorist attacks orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services inside Russia were up 40% by late 2025 to 1,830, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainian criminal regime and its patrons do not abandon attempts to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks inside Russia, the number of which is constantly growing," Shoigu told a government meeting in Yekaterinburg.
"In 2025, 1,830 terrorist attacks were committed in Russia, which is 40% more than 1,101 in 2024 and 6.5 times more than 271 in 2023," he added.
Kiev is actively using information and psychological warfare via the internet to influence marginalised groups and encourage them to commit crimes, the former defense minister said.
“The adversary is actively employing information and psychological methods through various communication channels and the global internet, attempting to influence specific groups of the population—primarily marginal ones—and push them toward unlawful actions driven by either financial or ideological motives,” Shoigu said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying close attention to threats from the Kiev regime and securing critical infrastructure
in the country, Shoigu added. Issues have been discussed by the Russian Security Council.
Kiev’s primary targets in Russia are military facilities, transport infrastructure and fuel and energy sector sites.
“President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is giving these issues the utmost attention," Shoigu stressed. "They have been repeatedly discussed at Security Council meetings, resulting in the necessary measures to improve coordinated efforts. Active work is also underway in the regions.”