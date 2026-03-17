https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-northern-command-chief-calls-russia-adversary-with-greatest-capabilities-1123841766.html
US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities
US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities
Sputnik International
US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot said on Tuesday that Russia possesses the greatest capabilities among US "adversaries."
2026-03-17T16:04+0000
2026-03-17T16:04+0000
2026-03-17T16:04+0000
world
russia
north america
us northern command (northcom)
nato
moscow
us
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
icbm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7917debbb4b0bb2a2b852e413ff45e.jpg
"Russia remains the adversary with the greatest capability and capacity to threaten North America today," Guillot said in a statement prepared for delivery during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. He argued that Moscow has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and continues testing the Sarmat ICBM capable of approaching the US. He added that Russia is also expanding its non-nuclear capabilities, including conventionally armed cruise missiles, and allegedly deploying cruise missile launch platforms near North America, Guillot said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/rdif-head-says-visited-us-to-meet-heads-of-bilateral-working-group-on-economic-cooperation-1123811449.html
russia
north america
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6531f7e4dc7708ea0e1cde34885c0530.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us northern command, russia possesses the greatest capabilities, us "adversaries
us northern command, russia possesses the greatest capabilities, us "adversaries
US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot said on Tuesday that Russia possesses the greatest capabilities among US "adversaries."
"Russia remains the adversary with the greatest capability and capacity to threaten North America today," Guillot said in a statement prepared for delivery during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
He argued that Moscow has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and continues testing the Sarmat ICBM capable of approaching the US
. He added that Russia is also expanding its non-nuclear capabilities, including conventionally armed cruise missiles, and allegedly deploying cruise missile launch platforms near North America, Guillot said.
"China and Russia are advancing their strategic partnership to counter the United States and its allies," Guillot claimed, citing the two countries' joint air and maritime operations in the Arctic.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.