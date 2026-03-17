https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-northern-command-chief-calls-russia-adversary-with-greatest-capabilities-1123841766.html

US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities

US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities

Sputnik International

US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot said on Tuesday that Russia possesses the greatest capabilities among US "adversaries."

2026-03-17T16:04+0000

2026-03-17T16:04+0000

2026-03-17T16:04+0000

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"Russia remains the adversary with the greatest capability and capacity to threaten North America today," Guillot said in a statement prepared for delivery during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. He argued that Moscow has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and continues testing the Sarmat ICBM capable of approaching the US. He added that Russia is also expanding its non-nuclear capabilities, including conventionally armed cruise missiles, and allegedly deploying cruise missile launch platforms near North America, Guillot said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/rdif-head-says-visited-us-to-meet-heads-of-bilateral-working-group-on-economic-cooperation-1123811449.html

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