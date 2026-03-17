International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-northern-command-chief-calls-russia-adversary-with-greatest-capabilities-1123841766.html
US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities
US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities
Sputnik International
US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot said on Tuesday that Russia possesses the greatest capabilities among US "adversaries."
2026-03-17T16:04+0000
2026-03-17T16:04+0000
world
russia
north america
us northern command (northcom)
nato
moscow
us
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
icbm
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7917debbb4b0bb2a2b852e413ff45e.jpg
"Russia remains the adversary with the greatest capability and capacity to threaten North America today," Guillot said in a statement prepared for delivery during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. He argued that Moscow has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and continues testing the Sarmat ICBM capable of approaching the US. He added that Russia is also expanding its non-nuclear capabilities, including conventionally armed cruise missiles, and allegedly deploying cruise missile launch platforms near North America, Guillot said. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/rdif-head-says-visited-us-to-meet-heads-of-bilateral-working-group-on-economic-cooperation-1123811449.html
russia
north america
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123586486_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6531f7e4dc7708ea0e1cde34885c0530.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us northern command, russia possesses the greatest capabilities, us "adversaries
us northern command, russia possesses the greatest capabilities, us "adversaries

US Northern Command Chief Calls Russia Adversary With Greatest Capabilities

16:04 GMT 17.03.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankThe launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot said on Tuesday that Russia possesses the greatest capabilities among US "adversaries."
"Russia remains the adversary with the greatest capability and capacity to threaten North America today," Guillot said in a statement prepared for delivery during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
He argued that Moscow has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and continues testing the Sarmat ICBM capable of approaching the US. He added that Russia is also expanding its non-nuclear capabilities, including conventionally armed cruise missiles, and allegedly deploying cruise missile launch platforms near North America, Guillot said.
"China and Russia are advancing their strategic partnership to counter the United States and its allies," Guillot claimed, citing the two countries' joint air and maritime operations in the Arctic.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin said that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
In this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2026
Economy
US, Other Nations Start To Acknowledge Russia’s Key Role In Global Energy Stability - Dmitriev
12 March, 05:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала