https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/uss-gerald-r-ford-to-return-to-crete-amid-iran-operation---reports-1123841220.html

USS Gerald R. Ford to Return to Crete Amid Iran Operation - Reports

USS Gerald R. Ford to Return to Crete Amid Iran Operation - Reports

Sputnik International

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, currently deployed in the Middle East, is set to return next week to a NATO naval base on Crete, Greek newspaper eKathimerini reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

2026-03-17T15:02+0000

2026-03-17T15:02+0000

2026-03-17T15:02+0000

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The vessel is expected to return for refueling and possibly also for a probe into a major fire that broke out aboard on March 12, a source said. On Monday, The New York Times reported that the aircraft carrier may remain deployed until at least May. That would amount to a full year at sea, which is roughly twice the length of a typical deployment, the newspaper added. On March 12, the USS Gerald R. Ford suffered a non combat-related fire that was extinguished, the US 5th Fleet said, adding that two sailors were injured during the incident. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei's assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/top-us-counterterrorism-official-resigns-in-protest-of-operation-against-iran-1123840955.html

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uss gerald r. ford, return to crete, iran operation, middle east