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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/finnish-president-concedes-europe-may-have-to-de-facto-recognize-land-lost-by-ukraine-1123844608.html
Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine
Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine
Sputnik International
Finland and the European Union as a whole might have to recognize Ukraine's de facto territorial concessions to Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.
2026-03-18T12:04+0000
2026-03-18T12:04+0000
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"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality, but de jure it's simply not going to happen," Stubb said on Tuesday. In February, media reported that EU leaders were skeptical of the demands made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Russia should renounce its claim to the new regions and Crimea and reduce the size of its armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/eus-kallas-says-very-hard-territorial-concessions-by-ukraine-possible-1123545257.html
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finnish president, territorial concessions to russia, finland and the european union, recognize ukraine's de facto territorial concessions
finnish president, territorial concessions to russia, finland and the european union, recognize ukraine's de facto territorial concessions

Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine

12:04 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant, PoolFinland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb speaks to the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014
Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb speaks to the media during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant, Pool
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland and the European Union as a whole might have to recognize Ukraine's de facto territorial concessions to Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.
"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality, but de jure it's simply not going to happen," Stubb said on Tuesday.
In February, media reported that EU leaders were skeptical of the demands made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Russia should renounce its claim to the new regions and Crimea and reduce the size of its armed forces.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
World
EU's Kallas Says 'Very Hard' Territorial Concessions by Ukraine Possible
29 January, 09:42 GMT
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