https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/finnish-president-concedes-europe-may-have-to-de-facto-recognize-land-lost-by-ukraine-1123844608.html

Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine

Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine

Sputnik International

Finland and the European Union as a whole might have to recognize Ukraine's de facto territorial concessions to Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.

2026-03-18T12:04+0000

2026-03-18T12:04+0000

2026-03-18T12:04+0000

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"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality, but de jure it's simply not going to happen," Stubb said on Tuesday. In February, media reported that EU leaders were skeptical of the demands made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Russia should renounce its claim to the new regions and Crimea and reduce the size of its armed forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/eus-kallas-says-very-hard-territorial-concessions-by-ukraine-possible-1123545257.html

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finnish president, territorial concessions to russia, finland and the european union, recognize ukraine's de facto territorial concessions