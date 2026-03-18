https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/finnish-president-concedes-europe-may-have-to-de-facto-recognize-land-lost-by-ukraine-1123844608.html
Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine
Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine
Sputnik International
Finland and the European Union as a whole might have to recognize Ukraine's de facto territorial concessions to Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.
2026-03-18T12:04+0000
2026-03-18T12:04+0000
2026-03-18T12:04+0000
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"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality, but de jure it's simply not going to happen," Stubb said on Tuesday. In February, media reported that EU leaders were skeptical of the demands made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Russia should renounce its claim to the new regions and Crimea and reduce the size of its armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/eus-kallas-says-very-hard-territorial-concessions-by-ukraine-possible-1123545257.html
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finnish president, territorial concessions to russia, finland and the european union, recognize ukraine's de facto territorial concessions
finnish president, territorial concessions to russia, finland and the european union, recognize ukraine's de facto territorial concessions
Finnish President Concedes Europe May Have to 'De Facto' Recognize Land Lost by Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland and the European Union as a whole might have to recognize Ukraine's de facto territorial concessions to Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.
"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality, but de jure it's simply not going to happen," Stubb said on Tuesday.
In February, media reported that EU leaders were skeptical of the demands made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Russia should renounce its claim to the new regions
and Crimea and reduce the size of its armed forces.