Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Confirms Death of Ali Larijani — Statement
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankSpeaker of the Islamic Consultative Council (parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. File photo
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin/
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Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was killed along with his son Morteza Larijani, a senior security official and a group of bodyguards, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed his death, saying he was killed alongside his son, his deputy Alireza Bayat, and members of his security detail.
The council described Larijani as a senior figure who had “devoted his life” to Iran’s development and called for unity in the face of hostile acts.
Key facts about Ali Larijani
Appointed Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council on August 5, 2025
Previously served as Speaker of Parliament (2008–2020), Secretary of the council (2005–2007), and head of Iran’s state broadcasting organization
Born in 1958 in Najaf, Iraq — a major Shiite holy city
Comes from one of Iran’s most influential political families; his brothers held senior positions, making the Larijani clan a “political dynasty” comparable in influence to the clergy and the IRGC
Maintained ties with both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (a member since the 1980s) and senior religious leadership
Initially studied mathematics and computer science at Sharif University of Technology, later shifting to the humanities and earning master’s and doctoral degrees in Western philosophy at the University of Tehran; his dissertation focused on Immanuel Kant
A key negotiator on Iran’s nuclear program — led talks with the P5+1 as council secretary (2005–2007) and played a decisive role in the 2015 nuclear deal as Speaker of Parliament
21 July 2025, 09:17 GMT