https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irans-supreme-national-security-council-confirms-death-of-ali-larijani--statement-1123842315.html

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Confirms Death of Ali Larijani — Statement

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Confirms Death of Ali Larijani — Statement

Sputnik International

Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was killed along with his son Morteza Larijani, a senior security official and a group of bodyguards, Tasnim News Agency reported.

2026-03-18T04:32+0000

2026-03-18T04:32+0000

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In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed his death, saying he was killed alongside his son, his deputy Alireza Bayat, and members of his security detail.The council described Larijani as a senior figure who had “devoted his life” to Iran’s development and called for unity in the face of hostile acts.Key facts about Ali Larijani

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/adviser-to-iranian-supreme-leader-conveys-message-from-tehran-to-putin-1122466168.html

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