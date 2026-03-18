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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-to-deploy-previously-unused-weapons-against-us-israel---army-spokesperson-1123844185.html
Iran to Deploy Previously Unused Weapons Against US, Israel - Army Spokesperson
Iran to Deploy Previously Unused Weapons Against US, Israel - Army Spokesperson
Sputnik International
The Iranian military plans to deploy previously unused weaponry in its operation against the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T11:08+0000
2026-03-18T11:08+0000
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"In the coming days, we will use weapons that we have not used before," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by SNN broadcaster. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-unleashes-dancing-missile-on-enemies-heres-why-sejjil-is-a-game-changer-1123843537.html
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iranian military plans, operation against the united states and israel, weapons against us, israel

Iran to Deploy Previously Unused Weapons Against US, Israel - Army Spokesperson

11:08 GMT 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsThis frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military plans to deploy previously unused weaponry in its operation against the United States and Israel, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on Wednesday.
"In the coming days, we will use weapons that we have not used before," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by SNN broadcaster.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
Iranian Sajil Missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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