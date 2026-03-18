https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irans-president-confirms-death-of-countrys-intelligence-minister-1123845673.html
Iran's President Confirms Death of Country's Intelligence Minister
Iran's President Confirms Death of Country's Intelligence Minister
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Wednesday the death of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib.
2026-03-18T14:51+0000
2026-03-18T14:51+0000
2026-03-18T14:53+0000
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"The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmaeil Khatib, (Secretary of the Iranian Security Council) Ali Larijani and (Defense Minister) Aziz Nasirzadeh, as well as some members of their families and those accompanying them, plunged us into sorrow," Pezeshkian said on X.Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been “eliminated” in an overnight strike. He added that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised the military to target other senior Iranian officials without requiring further approval.
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iranian president masoud pezeshkian, iranian intelligence minister esmaeil khatib, iran's president
iranian president masoud pezeshkian, iranian intelligence minister esmaeil khatib, iran's president
Iran's President Confirms Death of Country's Intelligence Minister
14:51 GMT 18.03.2026 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 18.03.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Wednesday the death of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib.
"The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmaeil Khatib, (Secretary of the Iranian Security Council) Ali Larijani and (Defense Minister) Aziz Nasirzadeh, as well as some members of their families and those accompanying them, plunged us into sorrow," Pezeshkian said on X.
Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been “eliminated” in an overnight strike. He added that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised the military to target other senior Iranian officials
without requiring further approval.