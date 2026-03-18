International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
Sputnik International
Iran struck all US military bases located in the Middle East during the latest attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T13:52+0000
2026-03-18T13:52+0000
world
middle east
tel aviv
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us navy
us
israel
strike
missile strike
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116190969_0:54:800:504_1920x0_80_0_0_cd507fdaf326e0e0d0b3dc7a3a5aa092.jpg
"Over the past few hours, a series of powerful attacks have been carried out by the armed forces as part of the 62nd phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting all US bases in the region, as well as assembly points and combat support centers of the Zionists," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars. The IRGC added that it had struck the cities of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa and Acre in Israel, as well as US bases Ali Al-Salem, Al-Udeiri and Arifjan in Kuwait, Victoria in Iraq, Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Azraq in Jordan, and the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, which is located in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-to-deploy-previously-unused-weapons-against-us-israel---army-spokesperson-1123844185.html
tel aviv
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116190969_29:0:772:557_1920x0_80_0_0_6f7b7cd058a45c99bf506141f52ec3c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran struck all us military bases, islamic revolutionary guard corps, latest attack, recent strike
iran struck all us military bases, islamic revolutionary guard corps, latest attack, recent strike

IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike

13:52 GMT 18.03.2026
CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News Agency (cropped image) / Испытания новой ракетной системы в Иране
Испытания новой ракетной системы в Иране - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
CC BY 4.0 / Tasnim News Agency (cropped image) /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran struck all US military bases located in the Middle East during the latest attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
"Over the past few hours, a series of powerful attacks have been carried out by the armed forces as part of the 62nd phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting all US bases in the region, as well as assembly points and combat support centers of the Zionists," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.
The IRGC added that it had struck the cities of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa and Acre in Israel, as well as US bases Ali Al-Salem, Al-Udeiri and Arifjan in Kuwait, Victoria in Iraq, Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Azraq in Jordan, and the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, which is located in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
World
Iran to Deploy Previously Unused Weapons Against US, Israel - Army Spokesperson
11:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала