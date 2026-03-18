https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html

IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike

IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike

Sputnik International

Iran struck all US military bases located in the Middle East during the latest attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T13:52+0000

2026-03-18T13:52+0000

2026-03-18T13:52+0000

world

middle east

tel aviv

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us navy

us

israel

strike

missile strike

drone strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116190969_0:54:800:504_1920x0_80_0_0_cd507fdaf326e0e0d0b3dc7a3a5aa092.jpg

"Over the past few hours, a series of powerful attacks have been carried out by the armed forces as part of the 62nd phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting all US bases in the region, as well as assembly points and combat support centers of the Zionists," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars. The IRGC added that it had struck the cities of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa and Acre in Israel, as well as US bases Ali Al-Salem, Al-Udeiri and Arifjan in Kuwait, Victoria in Iraq, Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Azraq in Jordan, and the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, which is located in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-to-deploy-previously-unused-weapons-against-us-israel---army-spokesperson-1123844185.html

tel aviv

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran struck all us military bases, islamic revolutionary guard corps, latest attack, recent strike