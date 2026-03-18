https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
Sputnik International
Iran struck all US military bases located in the Middle East during the latest attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T13:52+0000
2026-03-18T13:52+0000
2026-03-18T13:52+0000
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"Over the past few hours, a series of powerful attacks have been carried out by the armed forces as part of the 62nd phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting all US bases in the region, as well as assembly points and combat support centers of the Zionists," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars. The IRGC added that it had struck the cities of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa and Acre in Israel, as well as US bases Ali Al-Salem, Al-Udeiri and Arifjan in Kuwait, Victoria in Iraq, Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Azraq in Jordan, and the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, which is located in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-to-deploy-previously-unused-weapons-against-us-israel---army-spokesperson-1123844185.html
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iran struck all us military bases, islamic revolutionary guard corps, latest attack, recent strike
iran struck all us military bases, islamic revolutionary guard corps, latest attack, recent strike
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran struck all US military bases located in the Middle East during the latest attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.
"Over the past few hours, a series of powerful attacks have been carried out by the armed forces as part of the 62nd phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting all US bases in the region, as well as assembly points and combat support centers of the Zionists," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.
The IRGC added that it had struck the cities
of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa and Acre in Israel, as well as US bases Ali Al-Salem, Al-Udeiri and Arifjan in Kuwait, Victoria in Iraq, Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Azraq in Jordan, and the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, which is located in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.