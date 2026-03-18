https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/necessary-to-build-new-european-security-system-with-russias-participation---orban-1123843765.html

Necessary to Build New European Security System With Russia's Participation - Orban

Necessary to Build New European Security System With Russia's Participation - Orban

Sputnik International

Hungary believes that it is necessary to build a new European security, trade and energy system, but with Russia's participation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

2026-03-18T10:55+0000

2026-03-18T10:55+0000

2026-03-18T10:55+0000

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"The point is that we think that the Russians should not be pushed out first from the European security system. Should not be pushed out from the European energy system, and push not should be not pushed out from the trade system of Europe. So what is going on is bad, and we would like to consolidate the situation as soon as we can. So we do not see any sense why we should not create a new security system of Europe involving the Russians, why we do not create a new energy system for Europe involving the forces from Russia and so on," Orban said in an interview with GBN broadcaster.On January 27, Ukraine halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 23 that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of EU sanctions on Russia and the 90-billion-euro ($104 billion) loan to Kiev due to the Druzhba shutdown. On March 5, Orban said that Hungary would not compromise with Ukraine over the blockade of Druzhba and would make the Ukrainians resume the pumping "by force."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/putin-holds-phone-call-with-hungarian-pm-orban-1123747678.html

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european security system, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia's participation, european security system