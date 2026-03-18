https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/putin-calls-choice-of-crimea-sevastopol-donbass-to-be-with-russia-historic-decisive-1123845254.html
Putin Calls Choice of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donbass to Be With Russia Historic, Decisive
Putin Calls Choice of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donbass to Be With Russia Historic, Decisive
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the choice of Crimea, Sevastopol, and Donbass to be with Russia historic and decisive.
2026-03-18T13:58+0000
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"First of all, I would like to congratulate you and all citizens of the country on the Day of Crimea's Reunification with Russia. For this decisive and historic choice, without any exaggeration, to be with our homeland, which the people of Crimea and Sevastopol made in 2014, for the choice that the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are making today," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government.Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 following a coup in Kiev, after 96.77% of the peninsula's population voted in favor of the move in a referendum. The Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, voted in a referendum in September 2022 to join Russia. All four regions were later incorporated into Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/russia-negotiating-opcw-expert-visit-to-donbass-for-6-months---foreign-ministry-1123415860.html
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putin calls choice of crimea, sevastopol, donbass, russian president vladimir putin, crimea, sevastopol, and donbass to be with russia historic and decisive
putin calls choice of crimea, sevastopol, donbass, russian president vladimir putin, crimea, sevastopol, and donbass to be with russia historic and decisive
Putin Calls Choice of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donbass to Be With Russia Historic, Decisive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the choice of Crimea, Sevastopol, and Donbass to be with Russia historic and decisive.
"First of all, I would like to congratulate you and all citizens of the country on the Day of Crimea's Reunification with Russia. For this decisive and historic choice, without any exaggeration, to be with our homeland, which the people of Crimea and Sevastopol made in 2014, for the choice that the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics
, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are making today," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 following a coup in Kiev, after 96.77% of the peninsula's population voted in favor of the move in a referendum. The Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, voted in a referendum in September 2022 to join Russia. All four regions were later incorporated into Russia.