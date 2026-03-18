https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-strongly-condemns-actions-aimed-at-harming-health-of-iranian-leadership---kremlin-1123843982.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Actions Aimed at Harming Health of Iranian Leadership - Kremlin
Russia Strongly Condemns Actions Aimed at Harming Health of Iranian Leadership - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia strongly condemns any actions aimed at harming the health or murder of representatives of the Iranian leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-03-18T11:04+0000
2026-03-18T11:04+0000
2026-03-18T11:04+0000
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"Actions aimed at harming health or even killing and eliminating representatives of the leadership of sovereign Iran, sovereign and independent Iran, as well as other countries. We condemn such actions," Peskov told reporters.On Tuesday, the office of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that Ali Larijani died. Moscow has not received any signals from the Europeans that they want to engage in dialogue within the framework of energy cooperation, Peskov said."There have been no signals from the Europeans that they want to at least have a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.Putin is always open to discussing most pressing issues, the official said, adding that it is not too late for Europeans to signal their readiness for energy cooperation.The energy market is experiencing an upheaval due to the conflict over Iran, which makes it difficult to predict the development of the market, the spokesman added.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would instruct the government, together with Russian companies, to work out the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. Putin said that it might be more profitable for Russia to stop supplies to the European market now, before EU restrictions take effect, and to enter new markets and gain a foothold there.Russia does not consider it appropriate for European countries to participate in the negotiation process on Ukraine, Peskov said.US representatives said that they had no information about Russia's support for Iran, Dmitry Peskov said."There were comments on this issue from representatives, official representatives of the United States, who themselves said that they had no information on this matter," Peskov told reporters.The vast majority of media reports related to the Iranian conflict are not true, Peskov added.Earlier in March, media reported, citing US officials and a former Russian intelligence officer, that Russia allegedly shares with Iran satellite images of US facilities in the Middle East and UAV production technologies.
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russia strongly condemns, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, harming the health or murder of representatives of the iranian leadership
russia strongly condemns, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, harming the health or murder of representatives of the iranian leadership
Russia Strongly Condemns Actions Aimed at Harming Health of Iranian Leadership - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns any actions aimed at harming the health or murder of representatives of the Iranian leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Actions aimed at harming health or even killing and eliminating representatives of the leadership of sovereign Iran, sovereign and independent Iran, as well as other countries. We condemn such actions," Peskov told reporters.
On Tuesday, the office of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that Ali Larijani died.
Moscow has not received any signals from the Europeans that they want to engage in dialogue within the framework of energy cooperation
, Peskov said.
"There have been no signals from the Europeans that they want to at least have a dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
Putin is always open to discussing most pressing issues, the official said, adding that it is not too late for Europeans to signal their readiness for energy cooperation.
"As for the president's instruction to consider the possibility of early withdrawal from European gas markets, this topic is under consideration. A fairly in-depth analysis is required," Peskov said.
The energy market is experiencing an upheaval due to the conflict over Iran, which makes it difficult to predict the development of the market, the spokesman added.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would instruct the government, together with Russian companies, to work out the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. Putin said that it might be more profitable for Russia to stop supplies to the European market now, before EU restrictions take effect, and to enter new markets and gain a foothold there.
Russia does not consider it appropriate for European countries to participate in the negotiation process on Ukraine
, Peskov said.
"You know that there have been signals from the Europeans that they want to take their place at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian settlement, which we do not consider necessary and expedient," Peskov told reporters.
US representatives said that they had no information about Russia's support for Iran, Dmitry Peskov said.
"There were comments on this issue from representatives, official representatives of the United States, who themselves said that they had no information on this matter," Peskov told reporters.
The vast majority of media reports related to the Iranian conflict are not true, Peskov added.
Earlier in March, media reported, citing US officials and a former Russian intelligence officer, that Russia allegedly shares with Iran satellite images of US facilities in the Middle East and UAV production technologies.