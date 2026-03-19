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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/lessons-from-libyas-petrostate-curse-global-south-must-unite-create-global-platforms-to-survive--1123866121.html
Lessons From Libya’s Petrostate Curse: Global South Must Unite, Create Global Platforms to Survive
Lessons From Libya’s Petrostate Curse: Global South Must Unite, Create Global Platforms to Survive
Sputnik International
NATO’s intervention in Libya peeled back the curtain as to how a country with massive energy wealth can be thrown into collapse and prolonged fragmentation, Robinder Sachdev, founder and president of the Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik
2026-03-19T18:15+0000
2026-03-19T18:15+0000
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"For resource-rich states in the Global South, the lesson is stark: natural wealth attracts not only investment, but also geopolitical appetite – especially when a state is divided internally, isolated diplomatically, or exposed militarily," Sachdev points out. As the US and Israel continue bombing Iran, the next in line could be the countries of South America and Africa, the pundit warns: South America Africa Global South Alliances: Key to Strategic Survival "National sovereignty has become more important than ever," Sachdev says, adding that external pressure requires new forms of resistance. To that end "countries of the Global South must build alternative financial, military, and other interconnections and alliances," he stresses. Diversification is Vital The Global South needs to diversify geographically, financially, technologically, logistically, institutionally, and commercially to reduce overdependence, according to the pundit. He spotlights India, which is building its own digital and tech infrastructure while expanding its supply chains and export markets. Russia is facilitating this process "through BRICS, the SCO, Eurasian integration, and stronger engagement with Asian and Global South partners," Sachdev notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/from-libya-to-iran-declining-west-seeks-to-re-colonize-resource-rich-nations--expert--1123848405.html
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Lessons From Libya’s Petrostate Curse: Global South Must Unite, Create Global Platforms to Survive

18:15 GMT 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / NabilIn this March 22, 2005 file photo, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, talks to Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi prior the 17th League of Arab States' summit in Algiers, Algeria.
In this March 22, 2005 file photo, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, talks to Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi prior the 17th League of Arab States' summit in Algiers, Algeria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
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NATO’s intervention in Libya peeled back the curtain as to how a country with massive energy wealth can be thrown into collapse and prolonged fragmentation, Robinder Sachdev, founder and president of the Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik. 
"For resource-rich states in the Global South, the lesson is stark: natural wealth attracts not only investment, but also geopolitical appetite – especially when a state is divided internally, isolated diplomatically, or exposed militarily," Sachdev points out.
As the US and Israel continue bombing Iran, the next in line could be the countries of South America and Africa, the pundit warns:
South America
The risk arises less from resources alone and more from strategic geographical location
The US is seeking to stamp out Latin American socialist governments
The 2025 US Security Strategy asserts dominance in the Western Hemisphere
Africa
The continent boasts extraordinary mineral and energy wealth
It suffers from institutional fragility together with external and internal rivalry
Picture of Libya's ousted leader Moammar Gadhafi is seen in the ashes in downtown Sirte, Libya, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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Global South Alliances: Key to Strategic Survival

"National sovereignty has become more important than ever," Sachdev says, adding that external pressure requires new forms of resistance.
To that end "countries of the Global South must build alternative financial, military, and other interconnections and alliances," he stresses.
"Countries that build multiple partnerships are better placed to defend their interests and preserve autonomy."

Diversification is Vital

The Global South needs to diversify geographically, financially, technologically, logistically, institutionally, and commercially to reduce overdependence, according to the pundit.
He spotlights India, which is building its own digital and tech infrastructure while expanding its supply chains and export markets.
Russia is facilitating this process "through BRICS, the SCO, Eurasian integration, and stronger engagement with Asian and Global South partners," Sachdev notes.
"Institutions themselves are nodes of power. A country diversifies not only by widening trade, but by embedding itself in multiple rule-making and agenda-setting platforms."
Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
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From Libya to Iran: Declining West Seeks to 'Re-colonize' Resource-Rich Nations – Expert
Yesterday, 19:17 GMT
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