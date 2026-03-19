https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/lessons-from-libyas-petrostate-curse-global-south-must-unite-create-global-platforms-to-survive--1123866121.html

Lessons From Libya’s Petrostate Curse: Global South Must Unite, Create Global Platforms to Survive

Lessons From Libya’s Petrostate Curse: Global South Must Unite, Create Global Platforms to Survive

Sputnik International

NATO’s intervention in Libya peeled back the curtain as to how a country with massive energy wealth can be thrown into collapse and prolonged fragmentation, Robinder Sachdev, founder and president of the Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik

2026-03-19T18:15+0000

2026-03-19T18:15+0000

2026-03-19T18:15+0000

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libya

south america

nato

brics

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

us

europe

middle east

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"For resource-rich states in the Global South, the lesson is stark: natural wealth attracts not only investment, but also geopolitical appetite – especially when a state is divided internally, isolated diplomatically, or exposed militarily," Sachdev points out. As the US and Israel continue bombing Iran, the next in line could be the countries of South America and Africa, the pundit warns: South America Africa Global South Alliances: Key to Strategic Survival "National sovereignty has become more important than ever," Sachdev says, adding that external pressure requires new forms of resistance. To that end "countries of the Global South must build alternative financial, military, and other interconnections and alliances," he stresses. Diversification is Vital The Global South needs to diversify geographically, financially, technologically, logistically, institutionally, and commercially to reduce overdependence, according to the pundit. He spotlights India, which is building its own digital and tech infrastructure while expanding its supply chains and export markets. Russia is facilitating this process "through BRICS, the SCO, Eurasian integration, and stronger engagement with Asian and Global South partners," Sachdev notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/from-libya-to-iran-declining-west-seeks-to-re-colonize-resource-rich-nations--expert--1123848405.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

libya, us intervention in libya, nato invasion, global south, developing countries with energy wealth, global south alliances, alternative international platforms, brics, sco, shanghai cooperation organization, russia, india