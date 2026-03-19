https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
Sputnik International
"NATO had Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas tells Sputnik.
2026-03-19T12:51+0000
2026-03-19T12:51+0000
2026-03-19T12:51+0000
analysis
libya
muammar gaddafi
ouster
un security council (unsc)
mandate
governments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123856686_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_a8db65e9d6593ca525bb5fff7d22f8fa.jpg
"NATO had [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.NATO has been transforming UN humanitarian mandates into ones for regime change “since the alliance’s inception,” the pundit pointed out.How Can it Be Stopped?De Zayas advocated a “BDS” approach toward the US, which means “boycott, divest, and sanction.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123856686_95:0:1946:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a7337121314f99b4b9c0ade32639de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato's military intervention in libya, international situation, humanitarian assistance, un humanitarian mandates, brics countries, regime change
nato's military intervention in libya, international situation, humanitarian assistance, un humanitarian mandates, brics countries, regime change
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
March 19, 2026, marks exactly 15 years since NATO launched its military intervention in Libya under the auspices of UN Security Council Resolution 1973, which led to the ouster and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi, and subsequently plunged the country into a protracted and devastating civil war.
"NATO had [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.
In 2011, France, the US, and UK “cheated the UNSC in adopting Resolution 1973 which was intended to provide Libya with humanitarian assistance during the conflict," the expert recalled. On March 19, NATO forces intervened in the country.
NATO has been transforming UN humanitarian mandates into ones for regime change “since the alliance’s inception,” the pundit pointed out.
De Zayas advocated a “BDS” approach toward the US, which means “boycott, divest, and sanction.”
"The BRICS countries should cease purchasing US products, in particular US-made weapons,” including the F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, de Zayas noted.