https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html

‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert

‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert

Sputnik International

"NATO had Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas tells Sputnik.

2026-03-19T12:51+0000

2026-03-19T12:51+0000

2026-03-19T12:51+0000

analysis

libya

muammar gaddafi

ouster

un security council (unsc)

mandate

governments

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"NATO had [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.NATO has been transforming UN humanitarian mandates into ones for regime change “since the alliance’s inception,” the pundit pointed out.How Can it Be Stopped?De Zayas advocated a “BDS” approach toward the US, which means “boycott, divest, and sanction.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html

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nato's military intervention in libya, international situation, humanitarian assistance, un humanitarian mandates, brics countries, regime change