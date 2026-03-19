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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
Sputnik International
"NATO had Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas tells Sputnik.
2026-03-19T12:51+0000
2026-03-19T12:51+0000
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"NATO had [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.NATO has been transforming UN humanitarian mandates into ones for regime change “since the alliance’s inception,” the pundit pointed out.How Can it Be Stopped?De Zayas advocated a “BDS” approach toward the US, which means “boycott, divest, and sanction.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/how-nato-turned-international-law-into-tool-to-destroy-libya-1123848172.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html
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nato's military intervention in libya, international situation, humanitarian assistance, un humanitarian mandates, brics countries, regime change
nato's military intervention in libya, international situation, humanitarian assistance, un humanitarian mandates, brics countries, regime change

‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert

12:51 GMT 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Adam SchreckIn a June 19, 2011, file photo made on a government-organized tour, members of the media and others examine the remains of a damaged residential building in Tripoli, Libya.
In a June 19, 2011, file photo made on a government-organized tour, members of the media and others examine the remains of a damaged residential building in Tripoli, Libya. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Adam Schreck
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March 19, 2026, marks exactly 15 years since NATO launched its military intervention in Libya under the auspices of UN Security Council Resolution 1973, which led to the ouster and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi, and subsequently plunged the country into a protracted and devastating civil war.
"NATO had [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi murdered,” which exposed France, the UK, and US’ push for the “misuse of the Security Council to wage war instead of making peace,” former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.
In 2011, France, the US, and UK “cheated the UNSC in adopting Resolution 1973 which was intended to provide Libya with humanitarian assistance during the conflict," the expert recalled. On March 19, NATO forces intervened in the country.
Picture of Libya's ousted leader Moammar Gadhafi is seen in the ashes in downtown Sirte, Libya, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
Analysis
How NATO Turned International Law Into Tool to Destroy Libya
Yesterday, 17:58 GMT
NATO has been transforming UN humanitarian mandates into ones for regime change “since the alliance’s inception,” the pundit pointed out.

How Can it Be Stopped?

De Zayas advocated a “BDS” approach toward the US, which means “boycott, divest, and sanction.”
"The BRICS countries should cease purchasing US products, in particular US-made weapons,” including the F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, de Zayas noted.
Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi chairs his delegation during the opening session of the 15th Non-Aligned Movement summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, Wednesday, July 15, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
Analysis
NATO War on Libya Was 'Organized Aggression' to Plunder Resources — Analyst
03:38 GMT
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