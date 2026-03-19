https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-dpr---mod-1123852172.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-03-19T09:51+0000

2026-03-19T09:51+0000

2026-03-19T09:51+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces liberated the village of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the village of Fedorovka vtoraya in the DPR, the ministry added.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.This is in addition to up to 155 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 285 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 160 by Battlegroup Zapad battlegroup, over 185 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/russian-forces-liberate-bobylevka-settlement-of-in-sumy-region---mod-1123746355.html

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