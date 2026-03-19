https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/second-russiaindia-conference-on-strategic-partnership-set-to-be-held-1123857768.html

Second Russia–India Conference on Strategic Partnership Set to Be Held

Second Russia–India Conference on Strategic Partnership Set to Be Held

Sputnik International

Russian–Indian relations have been developing dynamically year by year and, by many indicators, have reached their highest levels.

2026-03-19T12:41+0000

2026-03-19T12:41+0000

2026-03-19T12:41+0000

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The evolution of bilateral ties in the 2020s shows that the rapprochement between Moscow and New Delhi is not a tactical manoeuvre but a long-term foreign policy priority for both states.Consequently, analysing various aspects of Russian-Indian cooperation, exchanging views on prospects for expanding interaction, and discussing potential solutions to existing challenges remain perpetually relevant.In 2025, Russian–Indian cooperation demonstrated significant resilience to external economic pressure. India’s decision not to curb trade with Russia, even under the threat of secondary US sanctions, served as practical evidence of New Delhi’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Moscow.Trade, long considered the “weak link” in Russian–Indian relations, has transformed into their main driving force. In the 2024–2025 fiscal year, bilateral trade turnover reached a record high of $68.7 billion. The two countries’ leaders have set a target of increasing this figure to $100 billion by 2030.Despite the predominance of energy sector products in mutual trade, the sides have managed to achieve a degree of diversification in their economic ties, including through deeper cooperation in sectors such as engineering and agriculture. On March 23, 2026, the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), jointly with the Embassy of the Republic of India in Russia, will hold the Second International Conference “Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/india-russia-energy-cooperation-expands-with-nuclear-power-projects---business-alliance-1123450939.html

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