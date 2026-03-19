https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/ukrainian-soldiers-fainting-from-hunger-in-zaporozhye---radio-intercept-1123850656.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Fainting From Hunger in Zaporozhye - Radio Intercept
Ukrainian Soldiers Fainting From Hunger in Zaporozhye - Radio Intercept
Sputnik International
Ukrainian soldiers have been fainting from hunger at their positions in the Ukraine-held parts of Zaporozhye region, intercepted radio chatter obtained by Sputnik suggests.
2026-03-19T07:22+0000
2026-03-19T07:22+0000
2026-03-19T07:22+0000
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The intercept is that of a Ukrainian soldier positioned on the frontline communicating with his commander, who inquired about Russian troop movements. The commander then asked when they had last received provisions. Zaporozhye is a Russian region located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr river. It became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues indiscriminate shelling. More than 70% of the region is under Russian control, while the rest, including the main city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops.
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Ukrainian Soldiers Fainting From Hunger in Zaporozhye - Radio Intercept
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers have been fainting from hunger at their positions in the Ukraine-held parts of Zaporozhye region, intercepted radio chatter obtained by Sputnik suggests.
The intercept is that of a Ukrainian soldier positioned on the frontline communicating with his commander, who inquired about Russian troop movements
.
"Buddy, we are losing consciousness from hunger. We cannot hear anything anymore. We are also concussed, so our ears are ringing," the soldier said.
The commander then asked when they had last received provisions.
Zaporozhye is a Russian region located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr river. It became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues indiscriminate shelling. More than 70% of the region is under Russian control, while the rest, including the main city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops.