https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/ukrainian-soldiers-fainting-from-hunger-in-zaporozhye---radio-intercept-1123850656.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Fainting From Hunger in Zaporozhye - Radio Intercept

Ukrainian Soldiers Fainting From Hunger in Zaporozhye - Radio Intercept

Sputnik International

Ukrainian soldiers have been fainting from hunger at their positions in the Ukraine-held parts of Zaporozhye region, intercepted radio chatter obtained by Sputnik suggests.

2026-03-19T07:22+0000

2026-03-19T07:22+0000

2026-03-19T07:22+0000

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The intercept is that of a Ukrainian soldier positioned on the frontline communicating with his commander, who inquired about Russian troop movements. The commander then asked when they had last received provisions. Zaporozhye is a Russian region located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr river. It became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues indiscriminate shelling. More than 70% of the region is under Russian control, while the rest, including the main city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russian-forces-liberate-yarovaya-settlement-in-dpr-1123768996.html

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ukrainian soldiers, ukraine-held parts of zaporozhye region, ukrainian soldiers, hunger in zaporozhye