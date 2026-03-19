https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/us-libya-intervention-should-prod-global-south-to-distrust-nato--1123858186.html
US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO
US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO
Sputnik International
Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.
2026-03-19T15:09+0000
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Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.These include oil-rich Venezuela, where an ouster of the government took place, and Iran, which “could be next in line,” according to the analyst.The Global South should create alternative blocs to defend themselves against possible Western intervention, and “BRICS may be a good platform to find an alternative, in terms of financial and geopolitical alliances,” Hassan concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html
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global south nations, nato's military intervention in libya, unsc-mandated resolutions, geopolitical alliances, libya scenario
global south nations, nato's military intervention in libya, unsc-mandated resolutions, geopolitical alliances, libya scenario
US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO
On March 19, 2011, NATO unleashed a military intervention in Libya under the pretext of a humanitarian mission.
Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.
Hassan singled out a raft of Global South countries which have seen or could see a repeat of the Libya scenario.
These include oil-rich Venezuela, where an ouster of the government took place, and Iran, which “could be next in line,” according to the analyst.
There are also Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where NATO’s only interest was the “natural resources of these particular three nations” rather than “democracy promotion” there, the pundit pointed out.
The Global South should create alternative blocs to defend themselves against possible Western intervention, and “BRICS may be a good platform to find an alternative, in terms of financial and geopolitical alliances,” Hassan concluded.