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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/us-libya-intervention-should-prod-global-south-to-distrust-nato--1123858186.html
US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO
US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO
Sputnik International
Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.
2026-03-19T15:09+0000
2026-03-19T15:09+0000
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Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.These include oil-rich Venezuela, where an ouster of the government took place, and Iran, which “could be next in line,” according to the analyst.The Global South should create alternative blocs to defend themselves against possible Western intervention, and “BRICS may be a good platform to find an alternative, in terms of financial and geopolitical alliances,” Hassan concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html
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global south nations, nato's military intervention in libya, unsc-mandated resolutions, geopolitical alliances, libya scenario
global south nations, nato's military intervention in libya, unsc-mandated resolutions, geopolitical alliances, libya scenario

US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO

15:09 GMT 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Rodrigo AbdFired ammunition lays on the ground near Libyan army tanks destroyed by NATO air strikes some kilometers before the east front line with Muammar Gaddafi forces, 25 km, 16 miles, from Misrata, Libya, May 25, 2011.
Fired ammunition lays on the ground near Libyan army tanks destroyed by NATO air strikes some kilometers before the east front line with Muammar Gaddafi forces, 25 km, 16 miles, from Misrata, Libya, May 25, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd
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On March 19, 2011, NATO unleashed a military intervention in Libya under the pretext of a humanitarian mission.
Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.
Hassan singled out a raft of Global South countries which have seen or could see a repeat of the Libya scenario.
Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi chairs his delegation during the opening session of the 15th Non-Aligned Movement summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, Wednesday, July 15, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
Analysis
NATO War on Libya Was 'Organized Aggression' to Plunder Resources — Analyst
03:38 GMT
These include oil-rich Venezuela, where an ouster of the government took place, and Iran, which “could be next in line,” according to the analyst.
There are also Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where NATO’s only interest was the “natural resources of these particular three nations” rather than “democracy promotion” there, the pundit pointed out.
The Global South should create alternative blocs to defend themselves against possible Western intervention, and “BRICS may be a good platform to find an alternative, in terms of financial and geopolitical alliances,” Hassan concluded.
In a June 19, 2011, file photo made on a government-organized tour, members of the media and others examine the remains of a damaged residential building in Tripoli, Libya. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
Analysis
‘NATO Bombed Hell Out of Libya’ Under Cover of UN Humanitarian Mandate — Expert
12:51 GMT
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