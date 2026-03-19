https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/us-libya-intervention-should-prod-global-south-to-distrust-nato--1123858186.html

US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO

US’ Libya Intervention Should Prod Global South to Distrust NATO

Sputnik International

Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.

2026-03-19T15:09+0000

2026-03-19T15:09+0000

2026-03-19T15:09+0000

analysis

us

libya

nato

intervention

countries

venezuela

iran

iraq

syria

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Global South nations “should be worried” about Libya’s bitter experience and “wary of any UNSC-mandated resolutions,” Malaysian political analyst Azmi Hassan told Sputnik.These include oil-rich Venezuela, where an ouster of the government took place, and Iran, which “could be next in line,” according to the analyst.The Global South should create alternative blocs to defend themselves against possible Western intervention, and “BRICS may be a good platform to find an alternative, in terms of financial and geopolitical alliances,” Hassan concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-bombed-hell-out-of-libya-under-cover-of-un-humanitarian-mandate--expert-1123854799.html

libya

venezuela

iran

iraq

syria

afghanistan

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global south nations, nato's military intervention in libya, unsc-mandated resolutions, geopolitical alliances, libya scenario