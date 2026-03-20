https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/damage-to-lng-hub-could-take-up-to-five-years-to-repair--reports-1123867206.html

Damage to LNG Hub Could Take up to Five Years to Repair — Reports

Damage to LNG Hub Could Take up to Five Years to Repair — Reports

Sputnik International

Strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex have shut down part of the world’s largest LNG facility, with damage that could take up to five years to repair, Bloomberg reported.

2026-03-20T04:33+0000

2026-03-20T04:33+0000

2026-03-20T04:33+0000

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strait of hormuz

liquefied natural gas (lng)

gas hub

gas

natural gas

natural gas supplies

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gas field

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Each week of outage means a loss of energy equivalent to powering a city like Sydney for a year, the report noted. According to Bloomberg, many countries rely on supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz for more than a quarter of their gas consumption, meaning even a short conflict could reshape global markets for years. “Even once the war ends, the disruption to LNG supply could last for months or even years.” Shortages are already emerging in parts of Asia, where LNG is widely used in industry, from fertilizer to glass production, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/missile-strikes-hit-ras-laffan-energy-hub-in-qatar--mfa-condemns-1123849632.html

qatar

strait of hormuz

iran

israel

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