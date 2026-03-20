https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/damage-to-lng-hub-could-take-up-to-five-years-to-repair--reports-1123867206.html
Damage to LNG Hub Could Take up to Five Years to Repair — Reports
Damage to LNG Hub Could Take up to Five Years to Repair — Reports
Sputnik International
Strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex have shut down part of the world’s largest LNG facility, with damage that could take up to five years to repair, Bloomberg reported.
2026-03-20T04:33+0000
2026-03-20T04:33+0000
2026-03-20T04:33+0000
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Each week of outage means a loss of energy equivalent to powering a city like Sydney for a year, the report noted. According to Bloomberg, many countries rely on supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz for more than a quarter of their gas consumption, meaning even a short conflict could reshape global markets for years. “Even once the war ends, the disruption to LNG supply could last for months or even years.” Shortages are already emerging in parts of Asia, where LNG is widely used in industry, from fertilizer to glass production, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/missile-strikes-hit-ras-laffan-energy-hub-in-qatar--mfa-condemns-1123849632.html
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qatari lng, lng facilities, lng hit, lng price, lng prices, lng cost, energy prices, energy crisis, gas prices, gas supplies, gas hub, gas facility, iranian strike, israeli strike, us strike, american strike, trump's war, war of choice, war on iran, attack on iran, nuclear program, zionist war, epstein war, ras laffan
Damage to LNG Hub Could Take up to Five Years to Repair — Reports
Strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex have shut down part of the world’s largest LNG facility, with damage that could take up to five years to repair, Bloomberg reported.
Each week of outage means a loss of energy equivalent to powering a city like Sydney for a year, the report noted.
According to Bloomberg, many countries rely on supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz
for more than a quarter of their gas consumption, meaning even a short conflict could reshape global markets for years.
“We are now well on our way to a doomsday gas crisis scenario,” said analyst Saul Kavonic.
“Even once the war ends, the disruption to LNG supply could last for months or even years.” Shortages are already emerging in parts of Asia, where LNG is widely used in industry, from fertilizer to glass production, the report said.