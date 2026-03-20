https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-proposes-creating-middle-east-security-structure-with-all-regional-states---president-1123870635.html

Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure With All Regional States - President

Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure With All Regional States - President

Sputnik International

Iran proposes creating a Middle East security structure with the participation of regional countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.

2026-03-20T16:02+0000

2026-03-20T16:02+0000

2026-03-20T16:02+0000

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"We are ready to resolve all problems with you. In order to ensure peace in the region, we propose to create a security structure in the Middle East, which will include Islamic countries, in order to ensure peace, stability and security," Pezeshkian said in an address on the occasion of the Iranian New Year. Middle Eastern countries do not need the presence of "outsiders," the president said.Pezeshkian said that the United States and Israel had no reason to assassinate late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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