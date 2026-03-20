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Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure With All Regional States - President
Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure With All Regional States - President
Sputnik International
Iran proposes creating a Middle East security structure with the participation of regional countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2026-03-20T16:02+0000
2026-03-20T16:02+0000
2026-03-20T16:02+0000
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"We are ready to resolve all problems with you. In order to ensure peace in the region, we propose to create a security structure in the Middle East, which will include Islamic countries, in order to ensure peace, stability and security," Pezeshkian said in an address on the occasion of the Iranian New Year. Middle Eastern countries do not need the presence of "outsiders," the president said.Pezeshkian said that the United States and Israel had no reason to assassinate late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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iran proposes, creating middle east security structure, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, regional countries
iran proposes, creating middle east security structure, iranian president masoud pezeshkian, regional countries
Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure With All Regional States - President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran proposes creating a Middle East security structure with the participation of regional countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"We are ready to resolve all problems with you. In order to ensure peace in the region, we propose to create a security structure in the Middle East, which will include Islamic countries, in order to ensure peace, stability and security," Pezeshkian said in an address on the occasion of the Iranian New Year.
Middle Eastern countries do not need the presence of "outsiders," the president said.
Pezeshkian said that the United States and Israel
had no reason to assassinate late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
"They killed our leader and our commanders without any reason or logic," Pezeshkian said in a speech marking the upcoming Iranian New Year.