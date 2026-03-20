https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/russias-pantsir-air-defense-systems-capable-of-intercepting-flamingo-missiles---rostec-1123867869.html
Russia's Pantsir Air Defense Systems Capable of Intercepting Flamingo Missiles - Rostec
Russia's Pantsir Air Defense Systems Capable of Intercepting Flamingo Missiles - Rostec
Sputnik International
Russia's Pantsir air defense systems are capable of intercepting not only drones but also HARM and HIMARS projectiles, ATACMS ballistic missiles and cruise missiles including Storm Shadows and Flamingos, Russian state tech corporation Rostec said on Friday.
2026-03-20T07:03+0000
2026-03-20T07:03+0000
2026-03-20T07:03+0000
military
russia
rostec
russian defense ministry
army tactical missile system (atacms)
pantsir-s
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
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"Pantsir systems have successfully engaged a wide variety of drones, as well as ATACMS ballistic missiles, Storm Shadow and Flamingo cruise missiles, high-speed HARM missiles, HIMARS guided rockets and other targets," the statement read. High-Precision Weapons, part of Rostec State Corporation, has delivered a batch of Pantsir-S systems to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense order. The air defense systems have demonstrated their capabilities during combat operations, can intercepting virtually the entire range of enemy aerial attack weapons, Rostec said. The Pantsir-S is characterized by mobility and high firepower. It is designed to protect military, administrative and industrial facilities from attacks by planes, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and other aerial weapons, as well as to reinforce air defense groupings when repelling mass strikes. In recent months, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported instances of Russian air defense systems destroying Ukrainian Flamingo missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/pantsir-smd-e-russias-latest-boost-to-layered-air-protection-1123225483.html
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russia's pantsir air defense systems, harm and himars projectiles, atacms ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, storm shadows and flamingos, rostec
russia's pantsir air defense systems, harm and himars projectiles, atacms ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, storm shadows and flamingos, rostec
Russia's Pantsir Air Defense Systems Capable of Intercepting Flamingo Missiles - Rostec
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Pantsir air defense systems are capable of intercepting not only drones but also HARM and HIMARS projectiles, ATACMS ballistic missiles and cruise missiles including Storm Shadows and Flamingos, Russian state tech corporation Rostec said on Friday.
"Pantsir systems have successfully engaged a wide variety of drones, as well as ATACMS ballistic missiles, Storm Shadow and Flamingo cruise missiles, high-speed HARM missiles, HIMARS guided rockets and other targets," the statement read.
High-Precision Weapons, part of Rostec State Corporation, has delivered a batch of Pantsir-S systems
to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense order.
The air defense systems have demonstrated their capabilities during combat operations, can intercepting virtually the entire range of enemy aerial attack weapons, Rostec said.
The Pantsir-S is characterized by mobility and high firepower. It is designed to protect military, administrative and industrial facilities from attacks by planes, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and other aerial weapons, as well as to reinforce air defense groupings when repelling mass strikes.
In recent months, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported instances of Russian air defense systems destroying Ukrainian Flamingo missiles.
4 December 2025, 13:21 GMT