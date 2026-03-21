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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/attack-on-natanz-facility-blatant-violation-of-international-law---russias-mfa-spox--1123873694.html
Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox
Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran is a blatant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-03-21T13:25+0000
2026-03-21T13:25+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported. The US and Israel continue to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and "most dangerously of all - nuclear facilities, with no regard for civilian casualties or the potential radiological and environmental consequences," the spokeswoman added. The UN and the IAEA must objectively assess the US and Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-notifies-iaea-of-attack-on-natanz-nuclear-facility---statement-1123873320.html
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Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox

13:25 GMT 21.03.2026
© AFP 2023 / HOA handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran.
A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© AFP 2023 / HO
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran is a blatant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported.
"This is a blatant violation of international law, the charters of the UN and the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], as well as relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Agency's General Conference," Zakharova said in a statement.
The US and Israel continue to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and "most dangerously of all - nuclear facilities, with no regard for civilian casualties or the potential radiological and environmental consequences," the spokeswoman added.
The UN and the IAEA must objectively assess the US and Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran, Zakharova said.
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
World
Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement
12:35 GMT
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