https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/attack-on-natanz-facility-blatant-violation-of-international-law---russias-mfa-spox--1123873694.html
Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox
Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran is a blatant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-03-21T13:25+0000
2026-03-21T13:25+0000
2026-03-21T13:25+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported. The US and Israel continue to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and "most dangerously of all - nuclear facilities, with no regard for civilian casualties or the potential radiological and environmental consequences," the spokeswoman added. The UN and the IAEA must objectively assess the US and Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-notifies-iaea-of-attack-on-natanz-nuclear-facility---statement-1123873320.html
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maria zakharova, natanz, israel, the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, us
maria zakharova, natanz, israel, the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, us
Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran is a blatant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility
, with no leaks reported.
"This is a blatant violation of international law, the charters of the UN and the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], as well as relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Agency's General Conference," Zakharova said in a statement.
The US and Israel continue to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and "most dangerously of all - nuclear facilities, with no regard for civilian casualties or the potential radiological and environmental consequences," the spokeswoman added.
The UN and the IAEA must objectively assess the US and Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran, Zakharova said.