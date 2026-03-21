https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/attack-on-natanz-facility-blatant-violation-of-international-law---russias-mfa-spox--1123873694.html

Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox

Attack on Natanz Facility Blatant Violation of International Law - Russia's MFA Spox

Sputnik International

The attack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran is a blatant violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2026-03-21T13:25+0000

2026-03-21T13:25+0000

2026-03-21T13:25+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported. The US and Israel continue to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and "most dangerously of all - nuclear facilities, with no regard for civilian casualties or the potential radiological and environmental consequences," the spokeswoman added. The UN and the IAEA must objectively assess the US and Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran, Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-notifies-iaea-of-attack-on-natanz-nuclear-facility---statement-1123873320.html

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maria zakharova, natanz, israel, the united nations (un), international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, us