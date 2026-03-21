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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-issues-license-for-sale-of-iranian-oil-loaded-on-vessels-as-of-march-20-1123871954.html
US Issues License for Sale of Iranian Oil Loaded On Vessels As of March 20
US Issues License for Sale of Iranian Oil Loaded On Vessels As of March 20
Sputnik International
The US Treasury Department has issued a license for delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 20.
2026-03-21T03:55+0000
2026-03-21T04:06+0000
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treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
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"Except as provided in paragraph (b), all transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Iranian origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time [04:01 GMT], March 20, 2026 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 19, 2026," says the general license issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The license does not apply to transactions involving individuals and entities associated with North Korea, Cuba, Crimea and new Russian regions. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/irans-oil-exports-uninterrupted-despite-us-israeli-operation---energy-commission-1123838698.html
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us sanctions on iran, iran oil trade, us licenses iran oil sales, us-iran war, oil prices
us sanctions on iran, iran oil trade, us licenses iran oil sales, us-iran war, oil prices

US Issues License for Sale of Iranian Oil Loaded On Vessels As of March 20

03:55 GMT 21.03.2026 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 21.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Ernesto VargasIranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
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The US Treasury Department has issued a license for delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 20.
"Except as provided in paragraph (b), all transactions prohibited by the above-listed authorities that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Iranian origin loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked under the above-listed authorities, on or before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time [04:01 GMT], March 20, 2026 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 19, 2026," says the general license issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
The license does not apply to transactions involving individuals and entities associated with North Korea, Cuba, Crimea and new Russian regions.
An oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
World
Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
17 March, 12:10 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
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