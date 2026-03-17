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Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
Sputnik International
Iran's oil exports are proceeding without disruption amid the conflict with the United States and Israel, Ismail Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy, said on Tuesday.
2026-03-17T12:10+0000
2026-03-17T12:10+0000
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"Oil exports are proceeding smoothly. If the opponents have eyes on Kharg Island, they should know that they will be even more humiliated than what happened in the Strait of Hormuz – it will become a grave for the aggressors," Hosseini was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. On Sunday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is weighing the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island, which would require a US military landing. Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said that a possible US attack on Kharg, where Iran's largest oil terminal is located, would sharply impact oil prices. Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that oil and gas facilities across the Middle East would become "mountains of ashes" if the United States struck infrastructure on Kharg Island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
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iran's oil exports, us-israeli operation, united states and israel, iranian parliament commission on energy

Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission

12:10 GMT 17.03.2026
© AP Photo / Schalk van ZuydamAn oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012.
An oil refinery is seen with Table Mountain in the background, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
© AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's oil exports are proceeding without disruption amid the conflict with the United States and Israel, Ismail Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy, said on Tuesday.
"Oil exports are proceeding smoothly. If the opponents have eyes on Kharg Island, they should know that they will be even more humiliated than what happened in the Strait of Hormuz – it will become a grave for the aggressors," Hosseini was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
On Sunday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is weighing the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island, which would require a US military landing. Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said that a possible US attack on Kharg, where Iran's largest oil terminal is located, would sharply impact oil prices.
Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that oil and gas facilities across the Middle East would become "mountains of ashes" if the United States struck infrastructure on Kharg Island.
A view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
Analysis
Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert
15 March, 11:49 GMT
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