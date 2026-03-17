https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/irans-oil-exports-uninterrupted-despite-us-israeli-operation---energy-commission-1123838698.html
Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
Sputnik International
Iran's oil exports are proceeding without disruption amid the conflict with the United States and Israel, Ismail Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy, said on Tuesday.
2026-03-17T12:10+0000
2026-03-17T12:10+0000
2026-03-17T12:10+0000
world
middle east
donald trump
strait of hormuz
israel
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
oil
oil trade
oil exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104439898_0:46:3000:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_09a6d17f4b8d5fb483f2995ea7fed51e.jpg
"Oil exports are proceeding smoothly. If the opponents have eyes on Kharg Island, they should know that they will be even more humiliated than what happened in the Strait of Hormuz – it will become a grave for the aggressors," Hosseini was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. On Sunday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is weighing the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island, which would require a US military landing. Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said that a possible US attack on Kharg, where Iran's largest oil terminal is located, would sharply impact oil prices. Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that oil and gas facilities across the Middle East would become "mountains of ashes" if the United States struck infrastructure on Kharg Island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
strait of hormuz
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104439898_314:0:2687:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_8aa16069d4b1785650e25221da0ba867.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran's oil exports, us-israeli operation, united states and israel, iranian parliament commission on energy
iran's oil exports, us-israeli operation, united states and israel, iranian parliament commission on energy
Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's oil exports are proceeding without disruption amid the conflict with the United States and Israel, Ismail Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy, said on Tuesday.
"Oil exports
are proceeding smoothly. If the opponents have eyes on Kharg Island, they should know that they will be even more humiliated than what happened in the Strait of Hormuz – it will become a grave for the aggressors," Hosseini was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
On Sunday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is weighing the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island, which would require a US military landing. Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said that a possible US attack on Kharg, where Iran's largest oil terminal is located, would sharply impact oil prices.
Iranian armed forces
spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that oil and gas facilities across the Middle East would become "mountains of ashes" if the United States struck infrastructure on Kharg Island.