https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/irans-oil-exports-uninterrupted-despite-us-israeli-operation---energy-commission-1123838698.html

Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission

Iran's Oil Exports Uninterrupted Despite US-Israeli Operation - Energy Commission

Sputnik International

Iran's oil exports are proceeding without disruption amid the conflict with the United States and Israel, Ismail Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy, said on Tuesday.

2026-03-17T12:10+0000

2026-03-17T12:10+0000

2026-03-17T12:10+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

strait of hormuz

israel

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

oil

oil trade

oil exports

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104439898_0:46:3000:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_09a6d17f4b8d5fb483f2995ea7fed51e.jpg

"Oil exports are proceeding smoothly. If the opponents have eyes on Kharg Island, they should know that they will be even more humiliated than what happened in the Strait of Hormuz – it will become a grave for the aggressors," Hosseini was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. On Sunday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump is weighing the seizure of Iran's Kharg Island, which would require a US military landing. Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said that a possible US attack on Kharg, where Iran's largest oil terminal is located, would sharply impact oil prices. Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that oil and gas facilities across the Middle East would become "mountains of ashes" if the United States struck infrastructure on Kharg Island.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html

strait of hormuz

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's oil exports, us-israeli operation, united states and israel, iranian parliament commission on energy