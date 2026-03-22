https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/saudi-arabia-declares-5-iranian-embassy-employees-personae-non-gratae---foreign-ministry-1123874695.html
Saudi Arabia Declares 5 Iranian Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry
Saudi Arabia Declares 5 Iranian Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Saudi Arabia has declared five employees of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, including the military attache, personae non gratae, demanding they leave the kingdom within 24 hours, due to attacks on its territory, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry published on Saturday.
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"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the Iranian military attache, his assistant, and three other diplomatic mission employees of the requirement to leave the kingdom within 24 hours, declaring them personae non gratae," the statement read. Earlier this week, Qatar expelled employees of the Iranian military attache's office, accusing them of violating good-neighborly principles.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.
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Saudi Arabia Declares 5 Iranian Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry
03:36 GMT 22.03.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 22.03.2026)
Saudi Arabia has declared five employees of the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, including the military attache, personae non gratae, demanding they leave the kingdom within 24 hours, due to attacks on its territory, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry published on Saturday.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the Iranian military attache, his assistant, and three other diplomatic mission employees of the requirement to leave the kingdom within 24 hours, declaring them personae non gratae," the statement read.
Earlier this week, Qatar expelled employees of the Iranian military attache's office, accusing them of violating good-neighborly principles.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz
, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.