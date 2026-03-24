https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-russia-china-could-jointly-police-global-nuclear-arsenal-in-future---state-department-1123888697.html

US, Russia, China Could Jointly Police Global Nuclear Arsenal in Future - State Department

US, Russia, China Could Jointly Police Global Nuclear Arsenal in Future - State Department

Sputnik International

It is possible that the United States, Russia and China could jointly police the global arsenal of nuclear weapons in the future, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T16:33+0000

2026-03-24T16:33+0000

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"I think it is certainly a possibility. I think it is important today to point out that we do participate in the P5, which is with all the nuclear weapon states: UK, France, as well as China, Russia and the United States," DiNanno said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, when asked about such a possibility. He added that the P5 could serve as an effective tool, though it needs to become more productive.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pursuit-of-systems-once-covered-by-new-start-likely-tipping-point-for-russias-response---analyst-1123621432.html

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