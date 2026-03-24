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US, Russia, China Could Jointly Police Global Nuclear Arsenal in Future - State Department
US, Russia, China Could Jointly Police Global Nuclear Arsenal in Future - State Department
Sputnik International
It is possible that the United States, Russia and China could jointly police the global arsenal of nuclear weapons in the future, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T16:33+0000
2026-03-24T16:33+0000
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"I think it is certainly a possibility. I think it is important today to point out that we do participate in the P5, which is with all the nuclear weapon states: UK, France, as well as China, Russia and the United States," DiNanno said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, when asked about such a possibility. He added that the P5 could serve as an effective tool, though it needs to become more productive.
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US, Russia, China Could Jointly Police Global Nuclear Arsenal in Future - State Department

16:33 GMT 24.03.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It is possible that the United States, Russia and China could jointly police the global arsenal of nuclear weapons in the future, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said on Tuesday.
"I think it is certainly a possibility. I think it is important today to point out that we do participate in the P5, which is with all the nuclear weapon states: UK, France, as well as China, Russia and the United States," DiNanno said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, when asked about such a possibility.
He added that the P5 could serve as an effective tool, though it needs to become more productive.

The Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year and suggested that the United States should reciprocate. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.

An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) off the coast of San Diego, California, Feb. 12, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
Analysis
US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst
11 February, 13:57 GMT
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