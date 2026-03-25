https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/almost-all-southeast-asian-countries-turn-to-russia-for-energy-supplies---energy-ministry-1123892502.html

Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry

Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry

Sputnik International

Almost all Southeast Asian countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies due to the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said on Wednesday.

2026-03-25T11:24+0000

2026-03-25T11:24+0000

2026-03-25T11:24+0000

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"Almost all the countries of Southeast Asia are turning [to Russia]," Marshavin told reporters when asked which countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies. Sri Lanka is interested in oil and other energy supplies from Russia, but the volumes are still unknown, Marshavin added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, disrupting exports and affecting regional production.

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