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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/almost-all-southeast-asian-countries-turn-to-russia-for-energy-supplies---energy-ministry-1123892502.html
Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry
Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
Almost all Southeast Asian countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies due to the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T11:24+0000
2026-03-25T11:24+0000
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"Almost all the countries of Southeast Asia are turning [to Russia]," Marshavin told reporters when asked which countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies. Sri Lanka is interested in oil and other energy supplies from Russia, but the volumes are still unknown, Marshavin added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, disrupting exports and affecting regional production.
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southeast asian countries, russia for energy supplies, crisis in the middle east, russia for energy supplies
southeast asian countries, russia for energy supplies, crisis in the middle east, russia for energy supplies

Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry

11:24 GMT 25.03.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump jack operated by the Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft, are seen in Almetyevsk District of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
An oil pump jack operated by the Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft, are seen in Almetyevsk District of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost all Southeast Asian countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies due to the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said on Wednesday.
"Almost all the countries of Southeast Asia are turning [to Russia]," Marshavin told reporters when asked which countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies.
Sri Lanka is interested in oil and other energy supplies from Russia, but the volumes are still unknown, Marshavin added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, disrupting exports and affecting regional production.
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, Tuesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
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