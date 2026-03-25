https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/almost-all-southeast-asian-countries-turn-to-russia-for-energy-supplies---energy-ministry-1123892502.html
Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry
Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
Almost all Southeast Asian countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies due to the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T11:24+0000
2026-03-25T11:24+0000
2026-03-25T11:24+0000
world
russia
southeast asia
roman marshavin
energy
oil
russian oil shipments
oil exports
oil supplies
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110906791_0:188:2974:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_c3c283a0480e7fefa15f099841c31aac.jpg
"Almost all the countries of Southeast Asia are turning [to Russia]," Marshavin told reporters when asked which countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies. Sri Lanka is interested in oil and other energy supplies from Russia, but the volumes are still unknown, Marshavin added.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, disrupting exports and affecting regional production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/eu-commission-says-postpones-submission-of-plan-to-ban-russian-oil-import-no-new-date-1123887708.html
russia
southeast asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110906791_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fc3541121e199a8dff6848476a790c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
southeast asian countries, russia for energy supplies, crisis in the middle east, russia for energy supplies
southeast asian countries, russia for energy supplies, crisis in the middle east, russia for energy supplies
Almost All Southeast Asian Countries Turn to Russia for Energy Supplies - Energy Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost all Southeast Asian countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies due to the crisis in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said on Wednesday.
"Almost all the countries of Southeast Asia are turning [to Russia]," Marshavin told reporters when asked which countries are turning to Russia for energy supplies.
Sri Lanka is interested in oil and other energy supplies from Russia, but the volumes are still unknown, Marshavin added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz
, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, disrupting exports and affecting regional production.