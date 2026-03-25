https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-30bln---reports-1123890612.html

Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $30Bln - Reports

Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $30Bln - Reports

Sputnik International

The cost of the US operation against Iran has exceeded $30 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.

2026-03-25T07:18+0000

2026-03-25T07:18+0000

2026-03-25T07:29+0000

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The portal updates data in real time and calculates the funds required to maintain personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. The calculation methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress, which stated that the first six days of the operation cost $11.3 billion, and further expenses will amount to $1 billion per day. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/trump-claims-us-talking-with-right-people-in-iran-says-iranians-want-deal-badly-1123890023.html

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