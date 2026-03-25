https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/each-bomb-in-middle-east-hits-spanish-families-pockets---spanish-prime-minister-1123893264.html

Each Bomb in Middle East Hits Spanish Families' Pockets - Spanish Prime Minister

Each Bomb in Middle East Hits Spanish Families' Pockets - Spanish Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that the consequences of the Middle East conflict directly affect the standard of living of Spanish citizens, adding that every bomb falling in the region ultimately hits the wallets of Spanish families.

2026-03-25T13:12+0000

2026-03-25T13:12+0000

2026-03-25T13:12+0000

us-israel war on iran

pedro sanchez

benjamin netanyahu

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iran

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missile strike

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"Every bomb that falls in the Middle East ultimately hits, and we are already seeing this, the wallets of our families," Sanchez told the lower house of parliament. A sharp rise in energy prices was recorded already in the first weeks of the conflict, impacting the cost of living, Sanchez said, adding that the economic consequences of the conflict affect not only households but also businesses. The prime minister recalled that the government had approved an economic support plan providing approximately 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in aid, including direct payments, tax relief, and measures to protect households and businesses. Sanchez also said that Spain continues its course toward reducing dependence on oil and gas to increase the economy's resilience to external energy shocks. Regarding the broader conflict, Sanchez said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "emboldened by the situation in Iran," aims to replicate in Lebanon the same destruction and suffering seen in Gaza. The current escalation in the Middle East has already led to serious humanitarian consequences, including significant infrastructure destruction and numerous civilian casualties, the prime minister said, adding that further conflict escalation could intensify instability in the region. Spain maintains a consistent position in support of international law and refuses to participate in military actions lacking a legal foundation. Specifically, Madrid has denied US requests to use the Rota and Moron military bases for operations related to the conflict around Iran. Sanchez added that all relevant requests, including flights by refueling aircraft, have been rejected. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-foreign-ministry-blames-us-israel-for-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-in-letter-to-imo-1123892833.html

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spanish prime minister pedro sanchez, spanish prime minister pedro sanchez, spanish citizens, middle east conflict