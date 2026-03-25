https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-to-negotiate-with-us-only-when-it-is-our-will---military-spokesman-1123891304.html
Iran to Negotiate With US Only When 'It Is Our Will' - Military Spokesman
Iran to Negotiate With US Only When 'It Is Our Will' - Military Spokesman
Sputnik International
Iran will enter negotiations with the United States only when Tehran expresses its "will" and Washington has completely abandoned "thoughts of action against the Iranian people," Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday.
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"Until it is our will, nothing will return to normal. This will happen only when thoughts of action against the Iranian people are utterly erased from your dirty minds. Our first and last word—from the very first day—was, is, and will be this: People like us will never negotiate with the likes of you. Not now, not ever," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials, that Washington had delivered a 15-point plan to Tehran aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict amid its growing toll on the US economy. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
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iran to negotiate with us, iran will enter negotiations with the united states, tehran expresses its "will" and washington has completely abandoned "thoughts of action against the iranian people, action against the iranian people
iran to negotiate with us, iran will enter negotiations with the united states, tehran expresses its "will" and washington has completely abandoned "thoughts of action against the iranian people, action against the iranian people
Iran to Negotiate With US Only When 'It Is Our Will' - Military Spokesman
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will enter negotiations with the United States only when Tehran expresses its "will" and Washington has completely abandoned "thoughts of action against the Iranian people," Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday.
"Until it is our will, nothing will return to normal. This will happen only when thoughts of action against the Iranian people are utterly erased from your dirty minds. Our first and last word—from the very first day—was, is, and will be this: People like us will never negotiate with the likes of you. Not now, not ever," Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
On Tuesday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed officials, that Washington had delivered a 15-point plan to Tehran aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict amid its growing toll on the US economy.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes
on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.