https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-80th-wave-of-strikes-targets-us-assets-israeli-sites-across-region-1123891188.html
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
Sputnik International
Iran has launched the 80th wave of strikes against US and Israeli positions in the region as part of Operation True Promise 4, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T09:02+0000
2026-03-25T09:02+0000
2026-03-25T09:02+0000
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Tehran has released footage showing the missile launches targeting those positions, according to the report. Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-30bln---reports-1123890612.html
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iran's 80th wave of strikes, us assets, israeli sites across region, israeli positions in the region
iran's 80th wave of strikes, us assets, israeli sites across region, israeli positions in the region
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has launched the 80th wave of strikes against US and Israeli positions in the region as part of Operation True Promise 4, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
Tehran has released footage showing the missile launches targeting those positions, according to the report.
Iran has been striking Israeli territory
and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.