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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-80th-wave-of-strikes-targets-us-assets-israeli-sites-across-region-1123891188.html
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
Sputnik International
Iran has launched the 80th wave of strikes against US and Israeli positions in the region as part of Operation True Promise 4, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T09:02+0000
2026-03-25T09:02+0000
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Tehran has released footage showing the missile launches targeting those positions, according to the report. Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/cost-of-us-operation-against-iran-exceeds-30bln---reports-1123890612.html
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iran's 80th wave of strikes, us assets, israeli sites across region, israeli positions in the region
iran's 80th wave of strikes, us assets, israeli sites across region, israeli positions in the region

Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region

09:02 GMT 25.03.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has launched the 80th wave of strikes against US and Israeli positions in the region as part of Operation True Promise 4, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
Tehran has released footage showing the missile launches targeting those positions, according to the report.
Iran has been striking Israeli territory and US military targets in the Middle East in response to a joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. The first day of military action saw Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed and a girls’ school in southern Iran bombed. Iran puts the death toll at over 1,300.
This handout image from the US Navy shows an EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 23, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Cost of US Operation Against Iran Exceeds $30Bln - Reports
07:18 GMT
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