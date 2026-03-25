https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/majority-of-americans-view-us-strikes-on-iran-as-excessive---poll-1123893129.html

Majority of Americans View US Strikes on Iran as Excessive - Poll

Majority of Americans View US Strikes on Iran as Excessive - Poll

Sputnik International

Most Americans believe the US military action against Iran has been excessive, with many voicing growing concern over rising gas prices, according to an AP-NORC poll.

2026-03-25T13:08+0000

2026-03-25T13:08+0000

2026-03-25T13:08+0000

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The survey, conducted March 19-23 among 1,150 adults, found that 59% of Americans say the US military action in Iran has gone too far. The view is especially widespread among Democrats (about 9 in 10) and independents (about 6 in 10). Only about 4 in 10 adults consider preventing Iran from threatening Israel a high foreign policy priority, while just 3 in 10 view replacing Iran’s government with one more friendly to American interests as at least "very" important. About 34% of US adults approve the way President Donald Trump is handling foreign policy, roughly unchanged from 36% in February. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and also affected oil production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/iran-to-negotiate-with-us-only-when-it-is-our-will---military-spokesman-1123891304.html

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us strikes on iran, us military action, rising gas prices, majority of americans