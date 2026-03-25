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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/nato-denies-involvement-in-iran-conflict-monitors-for-allies-security---reports-1123891431.html
NATO Denies Involvement in Iran Conflict, Monitors for Allies' Security - Reports
NATO Denies Involvement in Iran Conflict, Monitors for Allies' Security - Reports
Sputnik International
NATO is not participating in the conflict over Iran but is closely monitoring developments to safeguard its allies' security, media reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed alliance representative.
2026-03-25T09:06+0000
2026-03-25T09:06+0000
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte remains in regular contact with leaders of member states, according to the report. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-80th-wave-of-strikes-targets-us-assets-israeli-sites-across-region-1123891188.html
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conflict over iran, iran conflict, nato denies involvement in iran

NATO Denies Involvement in Iran Conflict, Monitors for Allies' Security - Reports

09:06 GMT 25.03.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is not participating in the conflict over Iran but is closely monitoring developments to safeguard its allies' security, media reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed alliance representative.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte remains in regular contact with leaders of member states, according to the report.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's 80th Wave of Strikes Targets US Assets, Israeli Sites Across Region
09:02 GMT
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