https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/nato-denies-involvement-in-iran-conflict-monitors-for-allies-security---reports-1123891431.html

NATO Denies Involvement in Iran Conflict, Monitors for Allies' Security - Reports

NATO Denies Involvement in Iran Conflict, Monitors for Allies' Security - Reports

Sputnik International

NATO is not participating in the conflict over Iran but is closely monitoring developments to safeguard its allies' security, media reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed alliance representative.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte remains in regular contact with leaders of member states, according to the report. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/irans-80th-wave-of-strikes-targets-us-assets-israeli-sites-across-region-1123891188.html

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conflict over iran, iran conflict, nato denies involvement in iran