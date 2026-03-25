https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/russia-hopes-us-ground-operation-on-kharg-island-will-not-take-place--mfa-spokeswoman-1123893459.html
Russia Hopes US Ground Operation on Kharg Island Will Not Take Place – MFA Spokeswoman
Russia Hopes US Ground Operation on Kharg Island Will Not Take Place – MFA Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Moscow is hearing speculation about preparations for a ground operation on Iran's island of Kharg but hopes it will be limited to words and threats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T13:58+0000
2026-03-25T13:58+0000
2026-03-25T13:58+0000
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"We are hearing speculation about preparations for some kind of ground operation on the island of Kharg, but let's hope it does not go beyond talk and threats," Zakharova said during a briefing. Events in the Persian Gulf show that the presence of US forces in the region only creates additional threats to all countries there, Zakharova added.New calls for negotiations in the US operation against Iran may be aimed at creating conditions for regrouping forces, Zakharova said.Only Iran, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, must decide how to deal with its nuclear material, the spokeswoman added.Joint military drills of Washington and Seoul in South Korea in March were an open preparation for a war, Zakharova said."There is an escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula, in the southern part of which, from March 9-19, the United States and South Korea conducted another joint military action ... Officially, it was declared defensive, however, judging by the content of the maneuvers practiced during the event, as well as the military equipment involved, these maneuvers, of course, are nothing more than undisguised preparations for war," Zakharova said.The United States has given a generalized reaction and remained silent in response to demarches about the inadmissibility of the intelligence transfer to Kiev for strikes on Russia, Maria Zakharova said.Russia will give a tough response if the Japanese government begins supplying lethal weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said."All of this further delays the prospect of a settlement in Ukraine. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our warning that any attempts by the Japanese leadership to supply lethal weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime will be perceived by Russia as hostile actions against our country. They will inevitably be followed by tough retaliatory measures," Zakharova said.The detention of the Deyna crude oil tanker by France is unacceptable, and Russia will respond by all means possible to cases of robbery in the interests of EU and NATO, Maria Zakharova said.Russia has the necessary means to respond to West's unfriendly actions against its vessels, Zakharova said.NATO and the EU should understand that cases of robbery and lawlessness will not remain unanswered by the Russian side, the diplomat added.Last week, the French navy detained in international waters the Mozambique-flagged Deyna tanker, which was allegedly heading from the Russian port of Murmansk, the French Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean said.
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russian foreign ministry, iran's island of kharg, us ground operation, words and threats
russian foreign ministry, iran's island of kharg, us ground operation, words and threats
Russia Hopes US Ground Operation on Kharg Island Will Not Take Place – MFA Spokeswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is hearing speculation about preparations for a ground operation on Iran's island of Kharg but hopes it will be limited to words and threats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We are hearing speculation about preparations for some kind of ground operation on the island of Kharg, but let's hope it does not go beyond talk and threats," Zakharova said during a briefing.
Events in the Persian Gulf show that the presence of US forces in the region only creates additional threats to all countries there, Zakharova added.
New calls for negotiations in the US operation
against Iran may be aimed at creating conditions for regrouping forces, Zakharova said.
"It is possible that the new round of calls for negotiations is aimed at creating some more favorable conditions for regrouping forces and adjusting military plans," Zakharova told reporters.
Only Iran, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, must decide how to deal with its nuclear material, the spokeswoman added.
Joint military drills of Washington and Seoul in South Korea in March were an open preparation for a war, Zakharova said.
"There is an escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula, in the southern part of which, from March 9-19, the United States and South Korea conducted another joint military action ... Officially, it was declared defensive, however, judging by the content of the maneuvers practiced during the event, as well as the military equipment involved, these maneuvers, of course, are nothing more than undisguised preparations for war," Zakharova said.
The United States has given a generalized reaction and remained silent in response to demarches about the inadmissibility of the intelligence transfer to Kiev for strikes on Russia, Maria Zakharova said.
"We have to admit that in response to our demarches [on the transfer of intelligence to Kiev], the American side usually gets off with general words, or even completely silent," Zakharova said.
Russia will give a tough response if the Japanese government begins supplying lethal weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
"All of this further delays the prospect of a settlement in Ukraine. In this regard, we would like to reiterate our warning that any attempts by the Japanese leadership to supply lethal weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime will be perceived by Russia as hostile actions against our country. They will inevitably be followed by tough retaliatory measures," Zakharova said.
The detention of the Deyna crude oil tanker by France is unacceptable, and Russia will respond by all means possible to cases of robbery in the interests of EU and NATO, Maria Zakharova said.
"The Russian side considers these practices of the European Union countries as unacceptable and grossly violating the letter and spirit of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Our country will use all the political, legal and other tools at its disposal to ensure respect for the principle of freedom of navigation," Zakharova said.
Russia has the necessary means to respond to West's unfriendly actions against its vessels, Zakharova said.
NATO
and the EU should understand that cases of robbery and lawlessness will not remain unanswered by the Russian side, the diplomat added.
Last week, the French navy detained in international waters the Mozambique-flagged Deyna tanker, which was allegedly heading from the Russian port of Murmansk, the French Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean said.