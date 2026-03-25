International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/us-operation-against-iran-continues-despite-opportunities-for-diplomacy---white-house-1123891009.html
US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House
US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House
Sputnik International
The US military operation against Iran continues, despite opportunities for contacts between the parties, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T07:29+0000
2026-03-25T07:29+0000
us-israel war on iran
israel
tehran
us
pentagon
iran
diplomacy
us diplomacy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123721975_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80cce9b9e45d3cd3f48dba7e0f48837a.jpg
"As President [of the US Donald] Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander inchief and the Pentagon," Leavitt was quoted as saying by The New York Times.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-torpedoes-years-of-nuclear-diplomacy-efforts---russian-official-1123889199.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123721975_374:0:3103:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_349ec15cc81aa40e1765db0e9e0f9480.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us operation against iran, the us military operation against iran, white house press secretary karoline leavitt
us operation against iran, the us military operation against iran, white house press secretary karoline leavitt

US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House

07:29 GMT 25.03.2026
© Photo : US Central Command/APThis image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.
This image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
© Photo : US Central Command/AP
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military operation against Iran continues, despite opportunities for contacts between the parties, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.
"As President [of the US Donald] Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander inchief and the Pentagon," Leavitt was quoted as saying by The New York Times.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US-Israeli Attack on Iran Torpedoes Years of Nuclear Diplomacy Efforts - Russian Official
Yesterday, 16:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала