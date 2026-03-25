https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/us-operation-against-iran-continues-despite-opportunities-for-diplomacy---white-house-1123891009.html
US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House
US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House
Sputnik International
The US military operation against Iran continues, despite opportunities for contacts between the parties, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T07:29+0000
2026-03-25T07:29+0000
2026-03-25T07:29+0000
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"As President [of the US Donald] Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander inchief and the Pentagon," Leavitt was quoted as saying by The New York Times.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-torpedoes-years-of-nuclear-diplomacy-efforts---russian-official-1123889199.html
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us operation against iran, the us military operation against iran, white house press secretary karoline leavitt
us operation against iran, the us military operation against iran, white house press secretary karoline leavitt
US Operation Against Iran Continues, Despite Opportunities for Diplomacy - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military operation against Iran continues, despite opportunities for contacts between the parties, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.
"As President [of the US Donald] Trump and his negotiators explore this newfound possibility of diplomacy, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated to achieve the military objectives laid out by the commander inchief and the Pentagon," Leavitt was quoted as saying by The New York Times.
On February 28, the United States and Israel
launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.