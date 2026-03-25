https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/us-to-focus-on-china-as-valid-competitor-in-space---commercial-space-federation-1123894316.html
US to Focus on China as Valid Competitor in Space - Commercial Space Federation
US to Focus on China as Valid Competitor in Space - Commercial Space Federation
Sputnik International
China has emerged as a serious competitor in space, and the US needs to focus on that, President of US Commercial Space Federation Dave Cavossa said on Wednesday.
2026-03-25T16:38+0000
2026-03-25T16:38+0000
2026-03-25T16:38+0000
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"China is a valid competitor now … they obviously also use different models to operate, and that competitiveness is not to be short changed," Cavossa said during a House hearing on the future of low earth orbit. "We ought to be focused on that." China has been operating Tiangong, a fully assembled, permanently crewed three-module space station in low Earth orbit, since late 2022. US is planning to split the costs of the upcoming de-orbiting of the International Space Station (ISS), together with its international partners, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations Joel Montalbano said during the same hearing. Last year, the head of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Bakanov, said there is an agreement that Russia and the US will operate the ISS until 2028 and work jointly on its de-orbiting by 2030.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/nasa-says-deploying-joint-crews-with-roscosmos-helps-ensure-safety-of-iss-1123628411.html
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us to focus on china, president of us commercial space federation dave cavossa, serious competitor in space
us to focus on china, president of us commercial space federation dave cavossa, serious competitor in space
US to Focus on China as Valid Competitor in Space - Commercial Space Federation
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – China has emerged as a serious competitor in space, and the US needs to focus on that, President of US Commercial Space Federation Dave Cavossa said on Wednesday.
"China is a valid competitor now … they obviously also use different models to operate, and that competitiveness is not to be short changed," Cavossa said during a House hearing on the future of low earth orbit. "We ought to be focused on that."
China has been operating Tiangong, a fully assembled, permanently crewed three-module space station in low Earth orbit, since late 2022.
US is planning to split the costs of the upcoming de-orbiting of the International Space Station (ISS), together with its international partners, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations Joel Montalbano said during the same hearing.
Last year, the head of Russian state space corporation
Roscosmos, Dmitry Bakanov, said there is an agreement that Russia and the US will operate the ISS until 2028 and work jointly on its de-orbiting by 2030.