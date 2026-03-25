https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/why-g7-oil-price-math-doesnt-add-up-without-russia-1123892639.html

Why G7 Oil Price Math Doesn’t Add Up Without Russia

Why G7 Oil Price Math Doesn’t Add Up Without Russia

Sputnik International

“Russia exports ~7M barrels of liquid hydrocarbons per day. Through the Hormuz Strait, now blocked – 20M barrels used to pass through. If Russian oil is removed from the global market, the crisis would intensify by half,” Russian National Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov told Sputnik.

2026-03-25T12:53+0000

2026-03-25T12:53+0000

2026-03-25T12:53+0000

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That was his reaction to the G7-led push in the International Energy Agency to release 400M barrels of crude from strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets and ease soaring prices, and do so without broadly lifting existing sanctions on Russian oil.“On the whole, the measures the Americans are announcing are an attempt to psychologically influence the market, and nothing more,” Yushkov explained.In reality, these countries began tapping their reserves a week before the IEA’s announcement, Yushkov says. “Any information about those reserves being depleted will push prices up…That’s why they’re trying not to dwell on the issue of how they’ve already withdrawn and how much more they can withdraw in the future.”

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will 400 million barrels of oil saturate the market, does the west have enough oil to survive