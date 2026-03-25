https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/why-g7-oil-price-math-doesnt-add-up-without-russia-1123892639.html
Why G7 Oil Price Math Doesn’t Add Up Without Russia
Why G7 Oil Price Math Doesn’t Add Up Without Russia
Sputnik International
“Russia exports ~7M barrels of liquid hydrocarbons per day. Through the Hormuz Strait, now blocked – 20M barrels used to pass through. If Russian oil is removed from the global market, the crisis would intensify by half,” Russian National Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov told Sputnik.
2026-03-25T12:53+0000
2026-03-25T12:53+0000
2026-03-25T12:53+0000
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That was his reaction to the G7-led push in the International Energy Agency to release 400M barrels of crude from strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets and ease soaring prices, and do so without broadly lifting existing sanctions on Russian oil.“On the whole, the measures the Americans are announcing are an attempt to psychologically influence the market, and nothing more,” Yushkov explained.In reality, these countries began tapping their reserves a week before the IEA’s announcement, Yushkov says. “Any information about those reserves being depleted will push prices up…That’s why they’re trying not to dwell on the issue of how they’ve already withdrawn and how much more they can withdraw in the future.”
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will 400 million barrels of oil saturate the market, does the west have enough oil to survive
will 400 million barrels of oil saturate the market, does the west have enough oil to survive
Why G7 Oil Price Math Doesn’t Add Up Without Russia
“Russia exports ~7M barrels of liquid hydrocarbons per day. Through the Hormuz Strait, now blocked – 20M barrels used to pass through. If Russian oil is removed from the global market, the crisis would intensify by half,” Russian National Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov told Sputnik.
That was his reaction to the G7-led push in the International Energy Agency to release 400M barrels of crude from strategic reserves to stabilize global energy markets and ease soaring prices, and do so without broadly lifting existing sanctions on Russian oil.
“The Americans are trying to create the illusion that they’re easing sanctions against Russia so that the market will react with lower prices.” The same is true regarding Iranian oil and a sanctions loophole regarding crude loaded on tankers, and Venezuela – where plans to dramatically increase production would need billions in investments and years to realize.
“On the whole, the measures the Americans are announcing are an attempt to psychologically influence the market, and nothing more,” Yushkov explained.
The US is contributing 172M of the 400M total, with Japan and South Korea contributing 102.5M, and the Europeans ~75M.
In reality, these countries began tapping their reserves a week before the IEA’s announcement, Yushkov says. “Any information about those reserves being depleted will push prices up…That’s why they’re trying not to dwell on the issue of how they’ve already withdrawn and how much more they can withdraw in the future.”
“Again, it’s not about saturating the market. No one is going to share this oil with one another. This is oil they’re going to consume themselves, locally, from their own reserves. That’s it. And the more they withdraw today, the more they’ll need to buy to pump up those same reserves in the future,” Yushkov summed up.